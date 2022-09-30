The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 1, 2022

It's the first day of October and we're already feeling the stress of what we feel this month is going to bring us.

If it's all about attitude, then today will definitely have a few of us acting out and showing the world what we're made of, and that is pure stress and aggravation.

We really didn't want to start October out like this, but the thing is, some of us won't be able to help it as Moon opposition Mars looms large and promises self-destruction and a general feeling of hostility and aggression.

We may have received some news on this day that thwarts our plans, and that makes us angry.

It feels as though we are being robbed of our October-positivity, which is something we were looking forward to. Autumn energy feels so good for some...but why not for us?

The answer is the Moon opposes Mars. Mars just wants us to know who's boss. Mars energy isn't happy letting us walk into October without knowing it's always there, ready to pounce.

And so, we give it up for Mars and its opposition to the Moon.

We give it up because we have no choice if we are one of the zodiac signs that are particularly susceptible to this kind of negative, forceful energy.

The bad attitude of today may roll off the backs of some, but for those of us who cannot tolerate this kind of destructive hostility, we may just end up having a very bad day because of it.

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on October 1, 2022?

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's anything that pushes your buttons today it's the fact that nobody in your working world seems to be getting anything right, which means their workload falls on you to do, and guess what?

You resent it. You are tired of being the fall guy, and with the Moon's opposition to Mars as your leading influence today, you will be feeling so put upon and used that you may just end up lashing out.

You know yourself: once you let the poison out of your system, you'll feel much better, even though you'll probably end up ruining someone's day for it, but do you care? Actually, Aries, you don't.

And if you say you do, it's because you want people to think you care, but you don't care. You just want to get through this day without feeling like you're the clean-up person. You'll definitely be hurting feelings today. Whatever works for you, eh?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today might be one of those days where you believe you get a free pass to stomp all over the people who are in your life. You don't do exceptionally well during transits like Moon opposition Mars, and if all it takes is for some Mars energy to rev up your engines, then consider it done, as today is going to set your ego on fire.

Hostility is your middle name today, and you really don't feel like you owe anyone an explanation. You will become the negative center of attention and those in your life will perceive you as someone they need to cater to their whims.

You really have that 'master manipulator' talent down pat, Leo, and today, with Moon opposition Mars as your guide, you'll be making sure that everyone around you fears your flighty mood and countenance. You like being the big, bad wolf; it makes you laugh when you see everyone cower.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes today so rough for you is that you might feel torn as to how to go about things. This means that, with the Moon opposed to Mars, you'll feel all the hostility and aggression that comes with the transit, but you'll also feel hesitant about doing any real destruction.

So, today brings you frustration; you want to scream and shout, yet you have an idea of the destruction that would cause and so you hold it all in. Being that repression is not your style, you'll end up hating yourself for being so 'weak.'

Of course, this isn't exactly a weakness, but discretion, and you are doing the right thing by 'repressing' some of the more dastardly thoughts. Still, you won't be able to get through this day without wishing you spoke up, and while you'll end up sparing a friend's feelings, you'll wish you devastated them, instead. Yes, Moon opposition Mars is not exactly 'good' energy to work with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.