The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 26, 2022

There will be three zodiac signs who have it rougher than most on September 26, 2022. So, what is the reason why?

The only thing that's going to get in our way today is our own sense of limitation; we're not being held back on this day, nor is there any good reason for us to accept defeat, and yet, we will make sure we back out before we take any chances on this day.

There's a strange sense of danger in the air, and while nothing is actually threatening us, we will find that our gut instincts keep on telling us to 'go back.'

Much of this sensation will arrive because of Moon trine Saturn, a transit that is known to make us feel limited.

For some, this kind of mental obstacle might make us want to overcome it, while for others, especially the signs mentioned here today, we may end up shying away from whatever it is that we feel pulls us down in this way.

During the Moon trine Saturn, we listen to the voices in our head, and those voices tell us that we aren't good enough...and that is today's shame.

We're always good enough, but try telling that to the human race. So, it's hard to deal with days like this one, where all we needed was one false notion to reinforce our already negative opinion of ourselves. Today is the day that no one offers up anything negative, and yet, all we hear is negativity.

We could be accepting an award for being the greatest person on Planet Earth and all we'll hear today is how awful we are. We need to concentrate on what is good, but today is going to make that rather hard to do.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 26, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Because you tend to go overboard, this day is going to have you wanting to shut down everything you've started as you feel you are working too hard without a direction.

And when you shut down, it's not something that happens easily; in fact, during Moon trine Saturn, you'll feel that whatever you've gotten yourself into is something that you not only have to get out of, but you have to destroy all evidence before you leave.

You are that person; the one who smashes things to bits so that there's no chance of ever going back again. Today's rough day is about you feeling foolish, and wanting everything to stop; you are not open for advice or help, now are you even listening to friends who are simply there to guide you?

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You want nothing from no one and you won't be coming up for air until you've completely destroyed what you started.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only real reason that today feels rough for you is that you really are on a positivity roll these days, Capricorn, but you're also a person of limited patience and today isn't giving you what you want, which means you feel frustrated and annoyed for most of the day.

During Moon trine Saturn, you see that you may be surrounded by people who actually aren't capable of handling the chores or responsibilities that you've given them; you're also not willing to let them slide as they were supposed to live up to their end of the bargain.

You really wish that you could just 'handle it all' on your own, but unfortunately, you have to deal with other people for this particular task, and by the end of the day, you'll be so overwrought and angry that you may end up fuming like an exhaust pipe.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Not another thing. That's your quote for the day, Aquarius. You might even start to laugh at how inundated with negative scenarios you've been over the last few weeks. What started out looking like a cosmic joke is now seriously getting on your nerves.

There was a family situation that required all of your energy...but no time to rest before yet another major upset in the family came around, and look who's been elected to take care of it all...again?

It's you, Aquarius, and during Moon trine Saturn, you can put aside your plans for fun and laughter so that you can make more room in your busy schedule for taking care of people that should be taking care of themselves.

While you don't want to think of yourself as selfish, you're really over this whole 'caretaker' thing and you're starting to resent the idea of answering your phone. You want out, and today keeps pulling you back in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.