The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Breakup During The Moon Conjunct Mercury On September 25, 2022

There's a click moment that happens every now and then and it signifies that a breakup is inevitable, meaning, you just know that you and your partner are heading towards the end.

Most breakups feel raw and spontaneous, but the truth is, we all 'feel' when something is wrong, and whether we deny the truth that we feel or not, we all have that sense of impending doom.

Today is the day when that doom becomes manifest.

Today's main transit is the Moon conjunct Mercury, and every time we hit a Mercury transit, we can expect that speed is going to be part of the engine that makes things happen. Today, we will go from being in a relationship to a quick ending.

We are going to break up with someone today, whether we love them or not. Today brings us the knowledge that what we thought was stable and secure, is actually just another phase in our love experience.

During the Moon conjunct with Mercury, we figure things out. We will come to the conclusion today that not only are things not working out in anyone's favor but that we literally have to end the relationship in order to feel good about life and living, again.

The really harsh part about today is that we may get to see our loved ones turn on us, viciously. The biggest heartbreak that happens between couples during a breakup is when they realize that the love stopped a long time ago. Prepare to witness a new person in action; it really is over now.



The three zodiac signs who finally break up during the Moon conjunct Mercury on September 25, 2022:



1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are about to be shocked, Aries. Your partner has not only been cheating on you, they have been biding their time as they wait for the right moment to tell you that it's over. The thing is, you've sort of known this was going to happen so in a sad, determined way, you've been waiting around for this day to happen.

Because we have Moon conjunct Mercury in the sky, you, personally, will get to see how fast this all happens.

It might be so fast that you won't even feel any pain...that will come later.

Right now, all you can think of is how much you dislike this person for being such a monster; you've given them your entire life, and look how they treat you...yet, you knew it would happen and you are somewhat emotionally prepared.

It doesn't make it easier, and you are deathly afraid of what the future holds, but you are Aries, and you know you'll get by no matter what.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today has you seeing something you didn't think you'd ever see: proof that the person you've been involved with is actually heavily involved in another romantic relationship.

It's as if they never ever considered doing this in a kind way; they went straight for the kill and now, here you are, during the Moon conjunct Mercury, feeling like a first-class chump.

You were played, Sagittarius, and you've been made into a fool. That does not sit well with you, and when you come to realize that you absolutely have to break up with this person, even though it doesn't feel good, you can do it.

You have always respected yourself and you aren't about to let this person drive you to the ground. Yes, they are a lying sack of turds, but you are also a naive fool; it's time to break it off and move on up. You no longer deserve to be somebody's doormat.



3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Yours is a situation that is slightly different from the signs mentioned above. You actually want your relationship to end, and it's gotten to the point where you no longer care if you hurt them, if you're hurt yourself, or if you both explode into rainbow glitter; in other words, you have had enough.

There is no more romance here and while the Moon conjunct Mercury is in the sky, there is no more hope of getting back together or making things work. You are sick of nostalgia and trying to find common ground with this person.

Time has worn you both down to the nub and as far as you're concerned, this relationship has far exceeded its expiration date. You've been sick to death of this person for so long that you're starting to think this is all you have. Until today, when you unilaterally call it quits. Let them cry. You just don't care anymore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.