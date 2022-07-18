3 Small Behaviors That Prevent Men From Cheating

By Kimberly Riggins — Written on Jul 18, 2022
I know in lieu of what has been going on in Hollywood; it appears that infidelity is par for the course.
If you date someone famous, expect to be cheated on.
But the truth is, infidelity happens all the time. If you ask the next 10 people you come into contact with if they know someone who has been cheated on or if they have ever cheated, one of those 10 responses is bound to be a yes.
It’s unfortunate but sadly true.
Why does it appear that more couples are breaking up due to infidelity? What is happening to the sacred union of marriage? Who’s to blame? And is there anything we can do to stop it?
Personally, I think couples get lazy. They stop courting each other, stop communicating, and assume that the vows they took on that glorious day will keep them united. Do not, I repeat, do not assume because you have that piece of paper that binds your union that your marriage will stay intact.
If you neglect your marriage, it will fail. Marriages are like plants…if you stop feeding them, they will die. If you want to cheat-proof your marriage, then do the work. As Andre Maurois says, "A successful marriage is an edifice that must be rebuilt every day."
Go back to the basics. Focus on the foundation.
And, if you want to avoid a cheating spouse, make sure you always have these three areas covered:
1. Communicate.
If your marriage is going to survive, you actually have to talk to one another. And not just about your day. Have honest conversations with one another on how you are feeling, what you expect, what is working, or not working, and never hold things in… that just sets up a breeding ground for resentment.
2. Appreciate.
Make sure you appreciate your partner every day, even for the little things. It’s usually those little things that mean the most. Whatever you do, do not nag or berate your partner for all the things you think they do wrong. Make sure you tell your partner how much he or she means to you. Because if you don’t, I promise you, someone else will.
3. Initiate.
Keep your intimate life spicy. This is one area that should not be neglected. Make time for one another, and have sex regularly. Kiss like you did when you first started dating. Touch each other. And be open to new ideas, and experimentation, and be sure to take plenty of romantic rendezvous’.
You are responsible for your marriage. If it is failing, do not just blame your partner. Look inward. Where have you fallen short? What can you do to bring it back on course?
Remember, it takes two people to make a commitment work. And you both have to be in it 100 percent.
