The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve For The Week Of September 19 - 25, 2022

The week of September 19 - 25, 2022, four zodiac signs see their relationships improve.

Under the New Moon in Libra and Mercury changing zodiac signs (within its retrograde cycle), it is clear that you have finally cleared the most recent hurdle within your relationship.

In love, the best love affairs are those which have as many new beginnings as it takes to make it work.

Each time you or your partner grows heals, or even experiences something traumatic, you are gifted with a beginning to a new level of intimacy and commitment within your connection.

By embracing these opportunities, you are also growing yourself.

New beginnings are earned through not just the work of intimacy and communication but by being able to accept and learn what is preventing you from going even more deeply into love with your partner.

As you do that, owning your truth and speaking up about what you feel, then you also create a more profound space for love.

During the week conversations will be key but Mercury is also beginning its new orbit which means there is a return to the light and thankfully for you, a return to love.

These are the four zodiac signs whose relationships improve during the week of September 19 - 25, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn has been camping out in your sign since 2018 helping you to bring closure to all sorts of lessons involving past events. It has been a time when you have been finding freedom from what has previously held you back or given you a reason to doubt your current relationship.

Now as Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus come into alignment once again it provides you with an opportunity to see just how much you have grown beyond your previous beliefs about relationships.

Aquarius highlights your sense of self, how you operate and how what you believe ends up shaping the reality that you live. As you have been able to think more for yourself instead of your wounds or even the trauma you have experienced in previous relationships, you are able to tap into a more authentic version of yourself.

Uranus in Taurus activities your home life, family, and that relationship which you share domestic intimacy with. This week a momentous step forward occurs in which you are able to embrace the surprises that love delivers when you are open to fully receiving it.

Conversations around the sharing of space or a greater intimacy likely will occur which will help you realize not just how far you have come but how wonderful this relationship that you have now created.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things in your relationship have been challenging recently as retrograde Jupiter has brought a great deal of reflection to the surface. As the Libra energy starts to pour in this week, including the new Moon, it highlights not just your romantic life but the new beginnings that are awaiting you.

This may be a fresh start within an existing relationship or even a brand-new relationship beginning that you had to first create space for. Whichever it is, it seems that you are finally in the place to start moving ahead with your life and your relationship.

What is important to incorporate is the reflection that you have been doing in terms of speaking your truth to your partner and even how your own vision of what constitutes a relationship may be different from what you actually need.

This fresh start that you are falling in love with is one that is the product of you stretching yourself beyond where you have currently been and incorporating more space for the life that you actually want to live.

You are being given a huge gift from the universe this week to not only incorporate all that you have learned recently but to profoundly change how you show up for an existing or new partner. While there are many variables in love, never underestimate that how you show up for a relationship can actually set the entire tone for it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury, the master of the mind and ruler of communication, slips back into Virgo this week as part of its retrograde cycle. Virgo is the sign that rules your romantic relationship which means that it will have a dramatic effect on helping you reconnect within your existing relationship.

During any planet’s retrograde the first half is where it is descending into the darkness as part of ending one cycle while the second half is a return to light as it begins a brand new one.

At this turning point, Mercury is now beginning a new cycle and is heading back into the light as it prepares to turn direct on October 2nd. This means that a longstanding issue within your romantic relationship is about to get a fresh outlook and you will once again be able to feel that amazing love feeling.

You will have to put in some work for it as communication and conversations will be key. Just remember that right now it is not about just rehashing what has happened in the past but about being able to figure out how to move forward together.

You have been hopeful that this moment would arrive and now that it is staring you in the face all you have to do is believe that it is possible. Love sometimes needs a second chance to get it right.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you make a decision to become better, you stick to it. But it has to be for yourself and no one else. It seems this week something clicks in place for you about this new level of healthiness that you want to have for yourself and your romantic life.

Recently there has been a lot of energy in the skies surrounding your relationship and the pressure that you feel from those around you to choose a specific one. In this case, the romantic choices you have been making are for how you want to be seen or the validation that others provide for you when you do what they approve of. This may feel good in some ways but because it is compromising your truth it truly is not a healthy decision.

This week you begin to tune into what is the healthiest for you, not anyone else. Because of these important conversations taking place and it looks as if whoever is around you right now will change. This means that you may decide to no longer align with those who have created even unconscious pressure to make a specific relationship decision or that you are finally changing up who you are in a relationship with.

Either way, this week is about you starting to honor yourself and what you truly need from those around you. There may be some rocky moments as you begin to assert more of your truth, but love is never something that can be forced. It should be the greatest expression of you simply owning your own authentic love for yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.