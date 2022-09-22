The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have Lucky Love Horoscopes Starting September 23, 2022

There are three zodiac signs who are incredibly lucky to have amazing love horoscopes on Friday. The day is all about fantastic communication, and while that doesn't exactly sound romantic, it's the one thing that can take a relationship and make it better, especially if reaching out and 'having that talk' is what's needed.

We all know that the most important aspect of keeping a romantic relationship going strong lies in the ability of each party to talk to each other, freely and without inhibition.

It seems so obvious, and yet, talking is one of the hardest things to do with a loved one. Friday, September 23, gives us a few absolutely stellar transits to work with.

Today we have the Sun conjunct Mercury, which will shine a light on the topics we need to discuss with our partners, and we have Mercury and the Moon in Virgo, which implies that we're about to get very detailed in our conversations.

Good! All the better. We need to walk away from this day knowing where we stand.

If you are someone who has held back for whatever reasons (fear of rejection, fear of confrontation ) then take advantage of the transits that promote proper communication and speak up.

Say what's on your mind today and prepare to listen, in return. This day could be a life changer, and we are definitely referring to the positive.

Today is a good day for lovers who wish to get it all out in the open. Only good things come from this kind of energy.

Why Aries, Taurus and Gemini have lucky love horoscopes on Friday, September 23, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Not only are you strong enough to handle whatever comes your way, but you are also brave enough to take that chance, and what we refer to here is communication.

You are in a long-term relationship right now. It could go any number of ways: you could end up snoozing through the rest of your lives together, or you could both wake up and start paying attention to each other.

The latter sounds like the better idea to you, and it seems that your partner could use this kind of realization, too. Being that you are both working with the Sun conjunct Mercury, you both also have things on your mind — things that have never been talked about.

Well, the time is now, Aries, and it's now or never. You want this to work and you now know that it's going to take honesty and open conversation to make it happen. Go for it. Succeed!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Communication has never been hard between you and your partner, but every now and then, you both fall into patterns of laziness.

You have gotten used to each other and while that kind of familiarity is excellent, it can also cause complacency and lackluster results. To you, Taurus, lack of excitement is the last thing on this Earth that you will ever tolerate.

Oh no, not in your love life. You are one of the most exciting presences in the zodiac and you demand greatness in love.

You're not the kind who sits back and lets things fall into deterioration.

So, you will be fully on board with the Sun conjunct Mercury and its supreme ability to get communication flowing. You truly do love your mate and if it has to fall on you to bring the excitement, then so be it. You're down.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury in Virgo, you'll know exactly how to broach a certain subject with the person you're involved with, and yes, it's taken a while to get up the nerve to discuss this.

It's probably highly personal and might even cross certain boundaries, but you know it needs to be said if you want this romance to continue. If you let yourself admit it, you'd know that you are actually madly in love with this person, and you'd also admit that it's you who has held back.

Well, the time to give in is here; you want this and so do they, but certain things have to be addressed first before you can feel safe and secure within the relationship.

Today is the day you cross that border with your loved one, which also means that today is the day that you clear something up that will work to your advantage and will end up in happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.