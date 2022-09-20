The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Have Fun During The Moon Trine Jupiter On September 21, 2022

Jupiter transit in the house, and that means it's time to party. We're closing in on the last week of September and we want to have fun.

Many of us feel like we're in the flow; life is working out for us.

For some reason, we have it in our heads that the best way to blow off a little steam is by partying the night away. And so we shall.

During the Moon trine Jupiter on September 21, 2022, there are three zodiac signs who will be ready to get out of work early and start the night out right.

We want to have fun, that's all. And while some may call it partying, others may call it relaxation.

One thing is for certain: Moon trine Jupiter is not about moping around feeling sorry for one's self. Not about wasting time or indulging in depression.

Jupiter transits are rarely about depressing things, in fact, today's transit is the cure for boredom; we want to be outside, having fun, being with people, and doing whatever the heck we want to do without hurting other people. (That needs to be said.)

Some zodiac signs really do enjoy partying more than others, and for those signs, all we can say is 'light up the night!'

Whether it is for the celebration of a new job or a way to spend some carefree hours with a good friend or romantic partner tonight is the night for fun and frolic.

Go, get your hands dirty. Get the whole outfit dirty for that matter tonight is your night. Make it happen, zodiac signs. Have fun.

Three zodiac signs who want to have fun during the Moon trine Jupiter on September 21, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing you do well, it's work. Sure, you may be known as a lazy Taurus, but that certainly has nothing to do with the endless hours that you put in for your career or job.

And the way it is with you is that if you work, you must play. It's the only way, and after these last few weeks with the overtime and the new rules and this, that and the other thing, you know that tonight holds only one purpose for you, and that is to party.

Heaven help the soul who deigns to get in your way, heck, it's a weeknight and there's bound to be someone who will tell you to hold off on the party, but will you listen?

Hell, nah. You follow the call of the party animal and you're certainly not going to find a good reason to just hold off. Oh, whoever suggests that is a Class-A fool. There's no stopping you, Taurus, when the party is in town.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As long as you are in control of your environment, you love a good party. You love to mingle and make jokes; you even love to find arguments to get involved in, or, if you're feeling particularly uninhibited, you love to dance. You haven't given yourself over to dancing or even enjoying music in a while, and tonight seems to have 'promise' written all over it.

During Moon trine Jupiter, you'll get it into your head that you deserve this kind of break, and that — come to think of it — you want to lose your mind in a party situation.

You might not even care if you control everything or not, because Jupiter presents you with such a lure that you won't be able to resist it. Tonight is for having fun, and believe it or not, you might just let yourself have some. Good for you, Gemini. Do it all!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Midweek's got you ready to sign up for karaoke and drinks, and whoever is lucky enough to be your pal on this night is lucky enough to know the meaning of 'party.' You work hard and now you want to have fun and play.

You can't wait for the weekend, plus, there's an opportunity awaiting you — and it's a one-night-only event that starts tonight. Will you go?

Well, hell yes you will. You are all about that driving force of good energy. You'll be fine for work tomorrow.

During Moon trine Jupiter, you aren't about 'getting wasted' or losing control, but you are about singing, dancing, flirting, and getting some good old-fashioned attention.

The more eyes on you, the better. And that's what motivates your desire to party on this night: you want to be in the spotlight, loved, adored, and admired. Tonight is your lucky night, Virgo. Have a blast.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.