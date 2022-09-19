The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 20, 2022

Today, September 20, 2022, three zodiac signs will come to terms with exactly what we need to do in order to live our best lives.

Some days are throw-aways; we don't think too hard about what we're doing, we just do it all without thinking, as if the routine is good enough.

And, sometimes it is but not today. Today, three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love will find what they are looking for.

We're working with some celestial influences that want us to wake up and pay attention to our love lives.

Today, we're looking at how the Leo Moon sextile Mercury can be a potential 'relationship saver' and how this transit is aided by the Sun sextile Moon, as well.

So, for some couples, this is the day where we decide what stays and what goes when it comes to the 'baggage' we bring to the relationship. Is talk of the ex really necessary, or does it just cause harm to the other person?

Is it really the best idea to feel so comfortable with your mate that you feel you can insult them freely, just because who's to stop you, and besides, 'they know I'm only kidding.' Well, they don't know you're kidding, and guess what? You probably aren't kidding anyway.

What today gives us is the ability to see that we can surmise our problems and that we can follow a new path to a better place. For those of us who have gotten used to being with the person we're dating or committed to, we have to realize that it's up to us to make this interesting.

We can't just wait around for them to do it, but with two people working hard to mend the damage and strive for new excellence, today is one that could be considered the most successful day of the week in terms of love and romance. Lucky!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 20, 2022 are:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've got a day or two left to your reign in Virgo Sun, and as you feel the call of Libra come on strong, you may even feel the need to work things out with the person you're in a committed relationship with.

You, like so many others, have come to that place in the romance where there is no romance, and the two of you have gotten used to things being this way.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Today brings on the desire to change all that.

You're not sure you want to simply accept things as they are, as you feel there's still some life in there, somewhere. The good bit is that your partner feels it too, and they will be the one to suggest something exciting for the two of you to do together.

Today might shock you in so much as your partner hasn't fallen asleep on you, in fact, they are ready and willing to go for it, if only you'd come alone. Seeing that you are loved and knowing that your person is really there for you inspired you to start anew, with a fresh, positive attitude.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there was ever a perfect transit for you, it's Leo Moon sextile Mercury, which occurs today, September 20, 2022. This event is going to give you what is known as a 'light bulb moment', which implies that a brilliant idea is going to suddenly pop into your mind.

This idea is clear-cut and easy to communicate; it just needs you to see it clearly, and on this day, you do. In fact, you see everything clearly today and what's even better is that now you have the perfect words to accompany this feeling, which is how you're able to get your point through to the person you're in a relationship with.

Today brings you the power of communication mixed with the fearlessness it takes to get your idea out there, understood. You've had to sit this one out before because your thoughts weren't together, but now, you have the ultimate idea and you cannot wait to communicate this with your loved one.

You may have just stumbled on the 'relationship cure' and as far as you're concerned, Scorpio, your plan is going to work!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What you've spent too much time doubting will now present itself as something you can totally rely upon. You have the energy of the Sun sextile Moon with you today, Aquarius, and it's going to work for you in so much as it's going to allow you to feel confident about bringing up a 'certain topic' with your romantic partner.

You aren't someone who thinks of themselves as 'shy' or reserved, but you've noticed that you've started to adopt an attitude of reservation when it comes to speaking your mind to the person you're in a relationship with.

Today ends all that, as you can't help but believe in your words and know that whatever it is that you're about to donate will indeed help the relationship out. How nice it will be for you to be 'heard' when you speak. Give your partner the benefit of the doubt; they love you and want this to work out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.