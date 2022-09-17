The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During The Moon Square Jupiter On September 18, 2022

Three zodiac signs need to be free during the Moon square Jupiter on September 18, 2022, and the choice is a no-brainer.

Moon square Jupiter is the kind of transit that inspires the need to be free, and believe it or not, that's not for everyone. You have to be one with being alone, one with being true to yourself, and totally OK with the idea that freedom is your calling.

Some folks really are addicted to the concept of never spending time alone. They need others in their lives.

They need the constant affirmation that tells them that this big, lonely, vast universe is filled with love and people and that all of their days will be spent in the company of loved ones.

And then there are the signs who just want freedom. They need it. And yes, it is their calling. They will choose freedom over relationships any day.

They will opt for freedom over romance, over commitment, over anything they consider to be something that cramps their style.

These are the people who don't care what we think, nor are they waiting on our approval.

Freedom isn't something that these three zodiac signs bargain with, during Moon square Jupiter.

What this also means is that during this transit, those of us who require freedom as our relationship status will be expressing this sentiment to the people who love us.

Do we love them in return? Certainly, but if we really are true to ourselves, then we are also brave enough to share our truth with these people so that they are not under the impression that we prefer anything else. No hearts are on the line here.

Three zodiac signs who need to be free during the Moon square Jupiter on September 18, 2022 are:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You like it both ways: you enjoy being free and you love being in a relationship, but if push comes to shove, you're down with freedom as that is the more promising of the two, in your opinion.

During Moon square Jupiter, you'll have that opportunity, once again, to choose between the two, and once again, you'll gravitate towards freedom. The truth is, you don't want to be tied down.

Yes, you love 'being in a relationship' but you don't love having to see that person every day. You aren't keen on all the things that are needed in order for couples to feel successful in their romance.

Today will give you the opportunity to tell the person you are with that you'd rather not be with them 24-7. At this point, you'll take the chance of hurting their feelings as you are only voicing your truth.

Once the truth is out and your partner understands that this isn't a joke, you'll get to pursue what you want most in this life: freedom.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There is no sign that worships the idea of freedom and independence as much as yours does, Sagittarius, and during Moon square Jupiter, there will be no stopping you. You aren't up for explaining to people that it isn't them, it's you.

You take complete responsibility for your needs and you feel that if you're upfront about it — as you always are — then they need to stop pressuring you to become someone you're not. Relationships are good for those who need an ideal to aspire to, but your ideal is one of being free.

You are dead serious about this too, as you've shown people in your past. Today just affirms for them what they've known all along, except that today gives YOU the opportunity to truly take your leave. Freedom is something you DO, rather than something you hope for one day. You are free right now, and no one's going to take that away from you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've tried to explain to people that your lack of interest in committing to a romantic relationship isn't because of some deep-seated fear, but rather, a need to be true to your own self. You are a freedom-seeker. You follow your own drum and you do what makes you happy.

While the world around you conforms to the expectations of society, you are the person who stands alone, strong in your own ability to decide for yourself. You do what you want and the freedom you seek is yours to seek alone.

You don't want a partner to come along for the ride. You want to do this on your own. You feel better being with the one person you can trust all the way down to your core: yourself. Freedom calls you and you run to it. This is not someone else's decision. It is yours alone and you love it that way.

