The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During Moon Trine Saturn On September 17, 2022

Some zodiac signs want success more than love, and during the Moon trine Saturn transit on September 17, 2022, they find it.

Moon trine Saturn is a transit that isn't messing around.

On this day, September 17, 2022, many of us will draw the line between work and romance, and some of us will come to the conclusion that right now, our lives demand focus.

Saturn energy is not romantic in the slightest, and for those of us who are career-oriented, we'll be making some firm decisions as to which direction we wish to point ourselves.

Today is the day that many of us opt for career and success over romance and relationships.

If this rings true to you, then you know. Sometimes love just gets in the way, and for those of us who respect this, we also recognize that if we do feel this way, we'd be ultimately respectful if we let people know this in advance.

We're not here to break hearts, in fact, that's exactly why we want success more than love.

We know ourselves and we know that right now, at this point in our lives, our careers and jobs are the top priority.

You can't argue with the truth, and if we live in it, then we are not responsible for how others perceive us.

If we are honest enough to tell potential lovers that we are not there for the duration, then it's up to them to do what they will with that truthful information.

If success means more to us than having a committed relationship, then we also owe this tidbit of reality to the ones who are interested in us.

The truth sets us free, and in this case, it sets up the playing field as fair and just. No broken hearts here; that's the rule of the day, and that's how Saturn works its magic.

Three zodiac signs who want success more than love during the Moon trine Saturn on September 17, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're not just someone who goes for success, but you have had a taste of it recently and that's got you wanting more. At this point in your life, you know what works for you, and love isn't it.

You have no problem with love or being in love, in fact, you've had a very joyous experience with love, but right now that's not where your head is at. Right now, on this day, September 17, you're about work, career, and striving for success. You like the process.

You like putting your mind to a goal so that you can achieve it. You are the ultimate Sagittarius archer; you aim, you point, and you shoot.

This kind of clarity and focus does you a world of good, and you're not distracted by it, as you are with love and the upkeep of relationships. For you, true success is in keeping your freedom, so that you can do what you want, on your own, in the company of your own self.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not that you are in love with your career, but you've come to learn that this is the one place where you can feel good about yourself in earnest. This is because you base your worth on what you can do well, and you happen to be excellent at your job.

You receive kudos on a daily basis, and while the rest of the world places all of their value on how well their romantic relationships are going, you see your own personal success as something that depends not on someone else's love but on your own self-love and effort.

Love is just fine for what it is, and your experience of it has always been OK.

The thrills only happen in the beginning and then, you feel like love just becomes this overrated thing. Meanwhile, your career is always flourishing and giving you hope and joy. You love what you do, and for you, that's true success, which outweighs your drive to be in a romantic relationship.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't want much to do with love unless it's a guaranteed great and long-lasting experience, and so far, that hasn't happened. Here's the heads up: it hasn't happened because you don't want it to happen. It's a cute fantasy for you, and you like chiming in here and there with phrases like, "Love is great!"

But is love all that great for you, Aquarius, or is it just the second best, making the first best thing in your life money and success? Love, to you, is dangerous and risky. Maybe too much so, because you certainly have steered your life away from love and romance.

If it's in your mind, then it's fine, but why would you want to get emotionally involved with anyone? You love money, and you love making it and having it more than you love people. And while you are still very popular and have many, many friends, when it comes to actually get into a relationship with someone? You'll pass. Money, please. Pass the money this way, thank you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.