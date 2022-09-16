The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During The Last Quarter Moon In Gemini On September 17, 2022

Let's analyze how the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini works. First, this is a Gemini transit, so that instantly implies that communication is the main power here today.

Second, with the Moon being in its half phase, we're looking at the idea of potential; the Moon is potentially on its way to being full.

Being that the Moon is our main influence, always, as it's so close in proximity to the Earth, we feel it very strongly. So, when the Moon is half full, we are half full, too, which means that we are on our way there.

Now, with our Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, this can easily apply to how we communicate during this time.

We can go either way; we can halt all communication or we can spill the beans, which basically means that we can say something that's been on our minds because we believe that we're heading towards something big, something good like the Full Moon.

We are the full moon in potential, symbolically.

And that is why today, September 17 is so important when it comes to telling someone what's on our minds.

This is the day when we just come right out with it, and if we have a crush on someone who doesn't yet see our burning hearts on the wire, then today is the day we let that glorious Gemini energy pervade the air.

In other words, today is the day we tell them exactly how we feel. How they react is up to them, but all we know is that we have to express these feelings and we will.

Three zodiac signs who tell their crush how they feel during the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini on September 17, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know yourself very well. Inside, you hold a nonstop dialogue between you and your crush; they are unaware of it, but this conversation is your constant companion.

Today is the day where you bring your conversation into the light, which means that today you will be approaching the person that you adore to tell them how you feel.

Yes, you are scared of rejection, and yes, you fear that you'll somehow blow it, but there is no way you're going to miss the opportunity to tell your crush what's on your mind.

The truth is, you've practiced this and you think you know the right words to say. With the Last Quarter Moon in your sign, you feel like things are destined to go the right way for you, and so you feel a bit bolder than usual.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You will end up being so adorable and charming that your crush would be a jerk to not recognize how cute and irresistible you truly are. Just go for it, Gemini. Don't hold back.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It may take a little liquid nerve for you to approach the person you are crushing on, but if you decide it's going to happen, then nothing is going to stop you. Today is the day when all roads converge, which basically implies that you'll be in the right place at the right time to communicate your deepest feelings to the person you want in your life as your lover.

Yes, it takes guts and fearlessness to do what you're about to do, but that's what the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini gives you to work with, and you're not about to blow this grand opportunity.

You've imagined this for a while now, and in a way, you're ready to own up to your feelings and display them on the table for your crush to see. You also have a feeling that they'll receive you VERY well, and this kind of self-confidence paves the way for your courageous move.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may be relying upon nerve more than actual confidence today, but since when has nerve ever let you down? In your life, never. You have feelings for someone in your life.

You also have a feeling they know about it, and you don't want the moment to dissipate into nothingness, so today is the day where you let your feelings be known to this person.

You have it in your mind that things should go a certain way, and you can't imagine your crush reacting to you negatively.

You are on the other side of the Last Quarter Moon fence, meaning, you see that the two of you CAN work as a couple, and so, with Gemini as your communications leader today, you simply go for it, boldly and with no shame.

Today is the day that you are going to make your crush into your partner. You know it, and while they might now know it yet they will very shortly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.