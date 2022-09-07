The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Sep 07, 2022
For Thursday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 8, 2022.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 08, 2022:
Aries
Is this love the one, Aries? Pay attention to the universe as you will receive a sign from above.
Taurus
All relationships go through tough times, Taurus, but you may find that the trials you face now help your love to grow even stronger.
Gemini
Forgiving each other is never easy, but sometimes you see the worst in one another so you can help encourage the best to come out from the ashes.
Cancer
Your partner will want to know that you've got their back today. You may be each other's best advocate and help one another to feel confident about tough times this week.
Leo
If you need some space, ask for it. You may find that pulling away sends the wrong signal. If you just need to think, then say so and make it clear so they can help support your alone time without fear.
Virgo
Your love will get reciprocated. When you have found the right person, all the pieces fall into place and things just grow without hardly trying.
Libra
Love was never meant to be chaotic. Peacefulness is a sign that this is the one you have wanted. Anxiety is a sign that it is not.
Scorpio
Be generous with your love, especially if you feel it in your heart. It feels good to share what you are thinking and feeling, and it's how your love can grow.
Sagittarius
Sometimes it is best not to compromise. If you feel that this decision is against who you are as a person, then claim it as it is for you—a dealbreaker.
Capricorn
Capricorn, be honest about how you feel. Problems that are confronted are easier to resolve than those you allow to sit and fester with time.
Aquarius
Aquarius, is it time to think about marriage? After being hurt in the past, you may feel shy about tying the knot again. But if it feels right, this may be your time to dive in with faith.
Pisces
Don't go to sleep angry, Pisces. There are times when you need to talk things through and resolve the problem before calling it a night.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.