The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Comes To An End During The Moon Trine Venus On September 14, 2022

Heartache is not something we count on in our lives. We never assume that we'll be feeling this kind of pain, and so we have no idea as to how long it will last or what it's going to give to or take from us.

Heartache is generally something that occurs after a breakup.

Romantically speaking, it's par for the course, but no one person makes room for it. It may be the destiny of every lover, but no lover accepts that it has to be this way, and so, once again expectation brings disappointment.

During Moon trine Venus, we will spend much time inside our heads, going over things like, "Where did I go wrong in my love life and how can I make things better again?"

This transit will have many people obsessed with thoughts of a romantic partner; how they've wronged them, how they weren't faithful, etc, etc. Today goes to old memories and the realization that enough is enough.

We can no longer bear the burden of heartache, and so, it is time to finally let go of it.

Of course, letting go of heartache must come naturally, as it cannot be forced. We have to be there for it; we have to 'feel' that it has finally taken its leave, and we have to know that there is more life to come and that we're not beholden to some idea of what loyalty and heartache bring.

We need not be devoted to the person who hurt us, nor do we need to continuously be guilty of the pain we, ourselves, inflicted. The time to move on is now, and during the Moon trine Venus, that's exactly what the three zodiac signs will be doing.

The three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end during the Moon trine Venus on September 14, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you've got on your side today is the Moon trine Venus, as it is there to support you as you get through a particularly harsh break up one that has left you devastated and raw.

Nonetheless, you've also come to realize that the person who hurt you is not only NOT around anymore, but not someone you need to necessarily celebrate for the rest of your life.

You are tired of giving it all up for the memory of someone who is clearly not thinking about you, and as you grow a little more bitter over the idea of holding on to them, you'll feel that your death-hold on their memory is becoming weaker by the day.

This means that you're getting over them and that the heartache you've experienced is on its last legs. There's a light at the end of the tunnel and you are now finally able to see it. You may even run towards it as it promises your heart the freedom it truly needs.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your heartache is not related to a past love, but to a family member whom you've arranged to have nothing to do with ever again. You know that you played a huge part in the heartache that both of you feel, but you no longer care what they feel.

All you know is that the less you have to do with them, the better.

You do not care if they are in pain, as long as you aren't. There will be no 'checking in on them nor will there be plans for reconciliation.

During the Moon trine Venus, you know what you need to do, and that is to move on for good. Your heartache does you no good; you aren't inspired by it, nor are you finding creative ways to express the pain.

All you know is that today is the day you declare the end to your heartache. You can't go on like this, and so you choose not to. You sever the bonds once and for all. Your karma with this family member is now forever ended. C'est la vie.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've come to terms with something you do that isn't exactly good for you, and that is you hold on to the people from your past so that you can feel the pain their memory gives you.

It never occurs to you that, by talking about them, you keep their memory alive and all you end up doing, in reality, is bringing yourself back into the burning pit that is the heartache they've left you with.

You like to impress your friends with stories of how awful this person was, or how inconsiderate that person was, and all you end up sounding like is someone who's got nothing better to fill up your time with other than old memories of pain.

When you see this, you'll change. During Moon trine Venus, you'll get the chance to close shop on your heartache, and that will take effort on your part. But, Virgo, do you really want to be known as 'the person who lives in the past'? No, you don't.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.