The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During The Moon Sextile Mars On September 11, 2022

Every now and then something comes over us and we feel not only brave but filled with purpose on this day, September 11, during the Moon sextile Mars, we will want to make good on our sense of purpose and direction.

And when it comes to love, this is the day when many of us make some firm and very real decisions.

Today is the day when we risk it all for love because we want to.

And not only that, we don't feel we have any choice BUT to risk everything for love, because what is our love worth to us if not something one could and should risk it all for?

We are driven by passion today; we want to impress, and we want our loved ones to know that not only are we there for them, but we're there all the way home.

The risks we take today are not for ourselves but for others, and though we may be compromised by these risks, we are one hundred percent committed to seeing them through. The Moon sextile Mars brings out our courageous side, and we can't help but act on it.

We want to prove something today as well. We want our partners to recognize our greatness, and we will prove it to them by risking it all for their sake.

We are crazy in love and we'll do anything at this point; this transit, the Moon sextile Mars, supports our craziness and pumps in extra energy so that we can take it all the way.

We are impulsive, fiery, and devoted to the one we love, and right now we feel the only way to prove this love to them is by showing them that we'd risk it all just for one kiss.

It will be these three zodiac signs who risk everything for love during the Moon sextile Mars on September 11, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Just the idea of risking everything you have for the sake of love is just par for the course where you are concerned, Aries. Risk is second nature for you, and when it comes to love, you are the first one online to prove you've got what it takes.

If you are trying to impress the person you love, don't worry; you're already the winner of any competition, but today, during the Moon sextile Mars, has you with an edge.

Not only are you willing to jump through hoops and walk through fire for the person you are crushing on, but you are also ready to bring it all the way home.

Whatever it takes is your motto, and you fear nothing. If it means that you need to step out of your comfort zone, then you will easily slip into that mode, as that's what risk is all about for you. You're in love and that's all you can think about, so, if you feel like risking everything for the one you love, then nobody on this Earth is going to stop you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you so rarely risk anything for anybody, the idea of risking it all for someone you love today might seem out of place for your personality. During the Moon sextile Mars, you'll see a change in you that makes you feel like it's now or never when it comes to the person you want to be involved with.

You've seen love pass you by, and now, today, you are seeing a golden opportunity: love is here. Will you step up and be present for it, or will you let it slip through your fingertips again?

Well, letting this one get away might even be impossible for you during the Moon sextile Mars, as you are way too shaken by your own past behavior, and now, you're not going to sit on the sidelines and let your life get away from you.

Love is right there, and it's looking pretty positive; it's now up to you. You may be required to act on this, so make it a good one, Gemini. Take a chance, and live a little.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been known to act on impulse and during the Moon sextile Mars, you may just feel that the time is right to jump into something that you might not be altogether familiar with, and that would be love and romance.

When it comes to risk, what comes up is your freedom and your love of self; you've worked very hard to get where you are, and you finally feel very good about yourself.

You haven't been willing to let others in, however, and this is something you've missed.

Because you don't want to get hurt, you've sort of removed yourself from the 'market' and now, you find yourself wanting to be with someone who really makes you feel good. Will you take that chance and come out of your shell for them? It looks like you will do just that, Virgo. It's time to risk it all for love. It will be well worth your while.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.