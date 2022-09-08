The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 9, 2022

​Today begins the universally dreaded retrograde of Mercury, which will last until the 2nd of October, but despite its negativity, it's the luckiest in love for three zodiac signs on September 9, 2022.

This doesn't necessarily mean all is shot, but it doesn't mean we might have to work extra hard to keep things from unraveling.

When it comes to our love lives, it all depends.

Are we on excellent terms with our mates, and do we think we can continue to communicate honestly and openly with them? If so, then we'll be OK, and if not, this is where the trouble begins.

However, we are certainly far from 'at a loss' as we've got our Moon in Pisces to smooth out the transition, and this event can actually be quite useful for couples who have seen rough times but wish to weather the storm out, together.

Pisces' energy is sensitive and compassionate; during this time, we won't be snapping at our loved ones, in fact, we will have the discretion to be able to hold back anything that might hurt them. We think before we speak during the Moon in Pisces. Retrograde be damned!

This set of transits also represents new beginnings, which are both exciting and terrifying. Fear of the unknown is one of humankind's most crippling traits, but with the Moon in Pisces, we feel more at ease with the unknown.

This means we are able to fall in love, feel comfortable about our choices in love, and do so with confidence and the idea of embracing the future, as if we know it's going to be alright, no matter what.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on September 9, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes you feel so special and so lucky today is that you feel very close with the person you're in a relationship with, and you no longer feel any threat of separation.

It's as if you and your person have crossed the threshold and now you both trust each other with your lives. This is so good, and during the Moon in Pisces, it feels even better. While you don't feel like a power couple, you do see that your relationship has risen above your expectations.

You treat each other like royalty and there doesn't seem to be any end to that kind of treatment. In fact, you both enjoy being good to each in such a way that it's part of what defines the romance itself.

During this time, you will both feel the rush of what respect does in a relationship, and you'll catch on quickly to the idea that if it's to last ... forever ... then respect is the name of the game.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Only the true 'rocks' of the Zodiac get to breeze through the Mercury retrograde, and while it might affect you in the workplace, it's not even going to touch your love life ... not today at least.

You're fortunate in that you have the moon in Pisces to help you begin the weird journey that is Mercury retrograde, and today your luck will show up in a noticeable display of kindness on the part of your partner.

You did not expect this spontaneous love-fest but you are certainly quite open to it, in fact, it's just what you've needed to make you feel more secure in the relationship you're in.

While things aren't always 'super-great', you could certainly stand for them to be somewhat excellent, and today will have you surpassing your expectations. In other words, today is going to be a very loving, very affection-driven day for you, and honestly, that's exactly what you've been needing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've never been a person who compromises their own truth for someone else, though you most certainly compromise everything else for just about everybody.

Today gives you a day with your loved one, alone. No interference and no pressure to be someone you're not, or do things that you have no interest in.

The Moon is in your zodiac sign, and that gives you a certain kind of confidence that will see you through the day. Your good mood will spill over to your romantic partner, and there's a good chance that both of you will choose to ignore the world and just hang out together.

No one else is allowed. It's the kind of day where you don't answer your phone and you don't listen to anyone's noise. It's just you and your person, and there's a good chance you feel deep love and affection for each other.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.