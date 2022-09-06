The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Breakup During Moon Trine Mercury On September 7, 2022

Three zodiac signs who want to break up on September 7, 2022 may feel the effects of the Moon trine Mercury taking place.

Moon trine Mercury's during its retrograde shadow has its own special power and as they say, with great power comes great responsibility.

That's how today works. Being that this transit specializes in 'to the point' 'in your face' communication, we'll be able to use this event to our benefit.

This could go any number of ways, but for some zodiac signs, it will be the transit that has the potential of changing a romantic relationship one way or the other, for good.

What we're probably looking at is the desire to break it off with a partner, and how to go about doing such a thing.

It's not easy to tell someone that you no longer want to be in a relationship with them, but that's life, isn't it? It happens, and while this instantly creates imagined scenarios of fights and the slamming of doors, there are also times when none of that is needed.

In fact, most of the time, when we want to break up with someone, we still care about them, and we're not really interested in destroying their world, we just want out, that's all. No biggie. Just out.

Moon trine Mercury inspires us to find compassionate ways out of relationships that no longer make us happy. We're not on the path of destruction; we simply want to break up.

The craving for freedom is huge during this transit, and it will definitely have some couples scrambling for the door but in a 'nice' way if there is such a thing. If you are someone who wants to break up, this might be your best day to do so. Good luck to both parties!

These three zodiac signs want to break up during the Moon trine Mercury on September 7, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's not like you're known for your patience or your lack of impulsive moves, in fact, you are nothing if not spontaneous and hyper-impulsive. When you want an end, that's all you can think about. It's the same when you want a beginning, as in a new love to replace the old love.

Yes, you can be cold in this way, but it's your life and you choose to be any which way the wind blows.

You are the boss of yourself, and during Moon trine Mercury, you may just favor the new person in your life over the old one, and you might just go ahead and ditch the old lover because, honestly, you just don't care about them anymore.

Before you end up throwing this person on the street, make sure you can survive without their money, as they have been paying your way for a long time. If you've found someone new to take on the burden of YOU, then bingo! Today is the day you break someone's heart by breaking up with them.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may feel confused today, mainly because you can't stand the person you're in a relationship with and you want to break up with them. Still, if you do break up, you'll be with no one, and that's one of your unspoken rules: never be alone, even for one minute.

During Moon trine Mercury, you may be a little too outspoken with your mate, as if you're testing them to see how much you can get away with when it comes to cruel jabs and insulting slurs.

You, for some reason, want them to reject you first so that they can be 'the bad guy' and you can walk away feeling like a proper victim. Today is for testing the patience of the person you once cared for; hopefully, they'll be insulted and hurt enough to ask to break up with you first.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Depending on the zodiac sign of your partner, you might just be ending your relationship with them today. Why it depends on their zodiac sign, is because Moon trine Mercury doesn't upset everybody the same way, but if both you and your partner are susceptible to being weakened by transits such as this one, then it's all downhill from here.

Expect ruinous fights today, the kind nobody can come back from. If your partner is a Leo, then it's a shoo-in for disaster.

Today brings up every single detail of how unhappy you've been in this relationship, and while you'd love to break up amicably, that doesn't look possible.

Too many harsh words are said and there's not enough forgiveness in either of your hearts to make it right again. And so, the tides do turn, and today will have you know with complete certainty that it's time to break up.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.