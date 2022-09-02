The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, September 3, 2022

September 2022's First Quarter Moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius and it brings a sense of gratitude and optimism to the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

In astrology, the lunar events are about timing, and the First Quarter Moon is a time to:

— Focus on what you are grateful for

— Forgive things from the past

— Embrace a new beginning

This lunar event starts a six-month cycle of change that culminates with the Virgo Full Moon in March of 2023.

Starting today you are offered the chance to reevaluate your intentions, especially those you set in August around the time of the New Moon in Virgo.

When you think of moving ahead in your life in whatever capacity, gratitude and forgiveness will always remain the central focus.

If you are not grateful for what you have now, it will not increase as you progress on your journey, and if you cannot forgive both yourself and others, then you will never actually progress any further.

Sagittarius represents the archer who is a truth seeker.

The Archer is one that can see far-reaching horizons and understand that the purpose of anything will always be far greater than you can see now.

Utilizing Sagittarian energy, it is important to be able to focus on not just where you are in this moment but allowing yourself to see the bigger picture.

When you can practice this, gratitude and forgiveness become easier to achieve, which allows you the freedom to explore what is next for you.

Also occurring today, The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries and Mercury in Libra, giving fresh and fun energy to the day.

Social gatherings, dates, romantic quality time and conversations are favored with this energy, and by tapping into it, you may come to a different realization about what it is that you need to focus on for the next six months.

This is also the purpose of the First Quarter Moon because things can often change rapidly, even during this time when there are five retrograde planets, so by opening yourself up to engage in fun and exciting ways with others, being a part of spontaneous conversations, you may find that where you started only a week ago is not where you are at today.

Here's how this energy brings great horoscopes to these three zodiac signs on September 3, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The First Quarter Moon is important for you, Sagittarius, as it will allow you to see a new path forward. You have been going through changes in your personal and professional life for the past few months; yet, you have struggled to find any real direction.

This is challenging for you because, as the archer, you want to know which direction you are aiming in. Sometimes though, life does not cooperate with your schedule, and as a seeker of truth, there is no deadline to operate by. Today, however, a direction becomes clear.

Whether for your work or even that within your life direction, today will offer the chance to know exactly where you are headed.

You may not quite be ready to spring into action, but it does not mean that feeling like you have the clarity you have been seeking will not end up being the relief that you have needed. Everything happens in stages, and this one will put things firmly into perspective.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Retrograde Jupiter in your zodiac sign has been asking you to slow down and focus on where you are instead of just rushing off to somewhere different. During this time, you can reflect on what has gone into the creation of the life you are now living and how fulfilling it is compared to what you had believed it would be.

Change is coming, Aries; you will likely have to wait just a bit longer for it. But today offers a chance to feel more emotionally confident, take a break from all the work, and enjoy life.

You may want to spend time with family, friends or even with your romantic partner. If things have been rocky in a certain area, it is smooth enough for you to enjoy yourself and feel good about life. Do not let the opportunity for the good days pass you by.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mercury in Libra is bringing your attention to where you focus your time and energy. It also may be that you need to have some important relationship conversations, but even that is something that has been taking a great deal of focus with little action recently.

Today as Mercury in Libra aligns with the Moon in Sagittarius, you will feel more courageous in speaking up about what you have been thinking.

Never be afraid to speak your truth. It is not always about avoiding confrontation but about being able to create the space where you are living from authentic energy within yourself.

If you keep things to yourself, you are not being authentic. When you can express yourself regardless of the outcome, you know that you have also been able to create that inner balance within yourself which is what you have been aiming to achieve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.