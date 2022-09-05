The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 6, 2022

What we've got going on today, September 6, 2022, is a mess of lunar transits, all hellbent on racking our brains in order to find out what the heck is making us feel so confused and out of place during this time.

One thing we will know today: it's not a physical day, it's purely mental, and that means we will spend a lot of today overthinking things and perhaps taking it all a little too far in our minds.

Throw in a touch of bad judgment and we're good to go on this day.

Today the Moon is in Aquarius, which is a good thing, that is until it crosses paths with Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus, which is like adding a touch of nitroglycerin to a nice bowl of chicken soup.

It's just wrong, and that's how our minds are going to play tricks on us today. We will get a hold of something that we find to be 'nice' and we will ruin it with dark thinking.

Something like, "Oh that flower is so pretty! Too bad it'll be dead in a day." That kind of thing. We will give ourselves over to seeing everything as futile, today, which isn't much fun at all, is it?

If we can think about it, we can imagine it ending in destruction. That's the kind of day many of us will be having today. We may even get to laugh it all off as it might become obvious that we're overdoing it when it comes to projecting negativity onto the situation.

In fact, we'd be better off laughing this day away because taking it seriously would be a fantasy; things just aren't as bad as we make them out to be today.

But, we humans, do love a well-constructed drama, don't we?

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on September 7, 2022?

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It definitely doesn't take much to set you off on a negativity bender, and today, you'll find every possible reason that you can see things as both hopeless and deserving of your disdain. You don't even care if you'll get over it all tomorrow.

Right now, during this Aquarius Moon, you'll be all too happy to spend time indulging in judging everyone around you. You are a judge, jury, and executioner today, as you feel so uncomfortable with the people around you that you'd rather just banish them to regions far away.

You spend the day in fantasy; and yes, of course, you are the sovereign ruler in this fantasy. Everybody must pay for their foolish behavior, in your mind, on this day, as you can't seem to find anything even vaguely reminiscent of forgiveness. You are out for the kill today, and on some deep dark level, this will thrill you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today brings you good fortune, and strange times indeed. You'll be fluctuating back and forth today as you are so filled with energy today that you might become seriously distracted.

Now, as anyone knows, Aquarians DO distract easily and during today's transits, that distraction could take you so far off course that by the end of the day you'll feel as though you missed out on everything.

You can do that, you know go so nuts thinking about one thing that you totally forget that you needed to be somewhere or that you were supposed to show up and yet, you couldn't because you were too preoccupied with NOTHING.

Yes, that's the kind of day this presents to you; a day where you really feel good but end up missing out on everything you planned to do simply because, well, you got sidetracked.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Having the Moon in Aquarius could have been a good thing for you if it didn't have to come home with Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus. These are the known troublemakers in your neighborhood, and today, they'll be begging for your attention.

What this essentially means is that, if you happen to be harboring negative thoughts about someone in your life, today is the day you'll act on those thoughts and that, my Pisces friend, will become one of your most regrettable moves to date. Can you just hold back before unleashing the Kraken all over someone you care about face?

Because all that you've decided is wrong with this person is not true and you are jumping to conclusions simply because you won't take the time to figure out what's true and what's false about them and this situation.

Pull back today, if you can. Your mind is working overtime, and it's not getting paid enough to do so. Pull back, Pisces. Take it lightly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.