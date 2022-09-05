The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 6, 2022

Today's love forecast consists of open minds and wild imaginations today, as the Moon in Aquarius takes over and lets us feel a little less inhibited today and a little more daring.

And this Aquarius Moon is trine with Uranus, so honestly folks, the sky's the limit when it comes to love for three zodiac signs—how we express it, how we add to it, and all that good stuff.

One of the things that oftentimes tends to stand in the way of couples really getting to know each other are inhibitions that have been built up over a lifetime.

These hesitations and displays of self-doubt can become stumbling blocks that either become the entire focus of a relationship or some kind of victory to be had at some point in the future.

In other words, there are many couples that exist right now who do not open up to each other; they play the role of partner, but they're not really all there, not really present.

During Aquarius Moon trine Uranus, we will be shedding skins, so to speak. Many people who are in relationships stand to grow during this phase, as this is the transit that makes us feel comfortable; comfortable enough to finally shake off our inhibitions to see how the other side lives.

Sometimes when we hold on to things like inhibitions, we don't even know why after a while. All it takes is for one tempting little transit such as this one to reveal what we wanted to hide, only to find out that sharing it all isn't as bad as we thought it would be.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting September 6, 2022?

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

People just naturally assume that if you're a free-spirited Sagittarius, you must also be a completely uninhibited being, and there is just nothing further from the truth than that.

You come with your own set of rules and most of the time, you're locked in for life with them. Being in a relationship only tightens your boundaries as you are truly terrified of 'being totally out there' with a partner.

You prefer the 'image' of being the wild and crazy free spirit rather than literally being one, as you feel very strongly about keeping your secrets and inhibitions to yourself.

Alas, there are times when even you can't deny the call of the true wild, and during Aquarius Moon trine Uranus, you'll be running in the direction of the carefree and reckless ones. In love, this means you'll finally be getting over that one hump, and you'll get to see if it was worth it after all.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In a way, you've been waiting around for something like this to happen. You've wanted to come out of your shell, but you've put it off for so long that you've kind of gotten used to keeping your inhibitions to yourself, where you know they are safe and sound.

However, 'safe and sound' isn't exactly what you want, not in terms of your love life, at least, or rather, not in terms of intimate love life.

You'd be in luck, as on this day, September 6, we have Aquarius Moon trine Uranus to rip you out of your comfort zone and deposit you straight into the 'this is the real me' zone.

This will please your romantic partner to such a degree that you may never go back to your old self again. And why would you? Now that Aquarius Moon trine Uranus allows you to taste the pleasures that you denied yourself, you might as well follow it all the way home.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

No need to tell you how uninhibited you can be, Aquarius, which basically means that by the time Aquarius Moon trine Uranus rolls around, you'll be running around naked with your phone in your hand, sending off sexy selfies to a partner who is more than ready for whatever it is you have to offer.

This is kind of a cool transit for you to experience, as it will have you going over the old days when you weren't as free, and you may come to appreciate your own self and how you've changed for the better, over the years.

Your mate will be only too happy to watch you shine in all of your glory, and being that they are YOUR mate, there's a great possibility that they'll be joining in on your free-spirited antics. When two people feel free and easy around each other, it's a match made in heaven. Enjoy life, that's what it's here for, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.