The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love Hardest During The Moon Sextile Venus On August 31, 2022

When the Moon sextile Venus looms above, we might as well consider ourselves smitten, and yes, that means deeply, madly intoxicatingly in love.

It's hard to get away with it today, and if there's even the slightest chance of falling in love or expanding on the love that already exists, it's happening today, August 31, the last day of the month.

This transit, Moon sextile Venus is one to both look forward to and enjoy to the fullest, while it's here. These are the days when we can foresee a beautiful future with the person we love. Hope is part and parcel of today's positivity lesson, and if we can keep it light and upbeat, we may see major improvements in how we communicate with our loved ones.

The whole idea of today is the idea of possibility. Love is here, do we dare to fall into it, or do we let it pass us by? This may or may not be up to us, as this transit tends to push us right into the thick of it.

So, expect to be swept off your feet during this transit as it's not only due in your life, but radically needed. You wanted a change and being madly in love certainly will fulfill that need.

If there's someone you have in mind, then know this: you will want to know them better. Today brings on all the necessary functions to fall in love with someone new or old. Stranger or already established relationship; today is the day you fall in love hard.

These three zodiac signs are the ones who fall in love the hardest on August 31, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you've needed is an inspiration, and you're not one to find one and take it too lightly. Today will have you knowing without an ounce of doubt that you've found someone to fall in love with, and you won't be able to help it.

Right before your eyes, this person will make themselves known to you, and you will be magnetized by their presence. It's exactly what you believe you need; a fresh new start, a reason for living, a person to put all of your belief into in other words, someone to fall madly in love with.

You don't go easy, Leo you are created for the intense stuff, and when you fall in love, it's got its own atmosphere and orbit; you create a whole universe for your love and today will have you going 'all in.' During the Moon sextile Venus, you say YES to everything because everything looks good to you. Being in love brings out your best side, and for you, personally, you enjoy the idea of something to look forward to.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been in a time warp of sorts, as you haven't really felt emotionally stirred by anyone or anything in what feels like way too long. You've been wanting to be inspired but you had no idea that inspiration would hit you this hard in the form of a person.

Wow, big surprises come to you today, as Moon sextile Venus opens up a new chapter in your life; the one where you fall so hard in love that you practically forget your own name. That's smitten! And it feels so good.

You like the idea of becoming a blithering idiot for the sake of love simply because it feels good to now be able to predict or control everything in your life. Falling in love as hard as you will be doing makes you feel young and excited again. You have no idea what's ahead and that is probably the biggest thrill you've had in years.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Hang on tight, Aquarius, because you have no idea what's about to hit you. During Moon sextile Venus, you are up for a spell in the love zone, except this is no ordinary spell; this is major infatuation and it's heading your way today.

Whatever your plans may have been, you'll find that each and every one of them will end up being pushed to the side to make way for your new obsession, which is, of course, this new person in your life. If you're not already deeply in love with them, you will be by the time this transits rides off into the sunset, and holy smokes, will it feel good.

Being in love like this is so refreshing; it's like your entire life feels recharged and with purpose. And you were doing so well without this kind of love in your life! Imagine how well you'll do now that its head-over-heels time. Cherish the day, Aquarius as it's definitely going to be thrilling.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.