The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 31, 2022

The only thing that might make us feel touchy or overly sensitive today is the fact that whenever we have this transit in our midst — Scorpio Moon square Pluto, we're talking about tapping into our suspicious nature and following up with a little paranoia.

What's interesting is that today, August 31, is up to us, basically meaning, we can act on those darker thoughts and end up ruining our day, or we can float through them, knowing they will pass as they always do.

So, it's not that today is all that rough, but we could go there if we push it too hard, if you know what I mean. Say for instance you suddenly get it into your head that someone close to you has been untruthful; you may do one of two things.

You could confront them and get to the bottom of it all in a few minutes, or you could stew in your own paranoid thoughts and make yourself insane over something that you don't have the intel on. In other words, you don't have to make this day as bad as it potentially can get. You can avoid most of today's upset by simply 'getting to the point.'

We have to know that we also need to give ourselves a break today. Scorpio Moon square Pluto is a fairly harsh transit and can really do damage if we don't watch ourselves.

We have to be vigilant in this way so that we don't end up potentially ruining something that isn't all that bad, as it is, right now. In other words, get to the point, but don't start fights!

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on August 31, 2022 because of the Moon square Pluto transit?

Gemini, Libra, and Capricorn feel it the worst.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you'll have to work on today is holding back your mighty tongue, as you have just the right words to cut a person apart, and should you do such a thing, you will definitely end up looking like a fool. That's what today brings, with Scorpio Moon square Pluto it's the idea that anything can turn on us, especially our own behavior.

So, if you feel the need to teach someone a lesson, understand that with Scorpio Moon square Pluto in the sky, you'll end up being the one who is taught, and it will feel humiliating. Keep your ego under wraps today, Gemini. Yes, you are highly intelligent, even brilliant but you are also unchecked, and this could put you in a dangerous situation with a friend. Don't automatically assume that this friend of yours needs to be 'saved' and don't assume you are the one to do the saving. Keep your words to yourself today, and you should be fine.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you may believe that you are right, or helpful to someone else today, you may also overestimate your ability to be of assistance. What today has in store for you is that idea that you think you need to be doing something where it's probably better if you didn't get involved. You may feel a bit of a 'savior complex' going on today, and honestly, with Scorpio Moon square Pluto as your guide, your services won't be required.

In fact, you'd be better off staying at home, doing something other than wanting to be involved in someone else's affairs. It would also be advisable for you to release your need to judge this person; just know that they are on their own path and that it's simply different than yours, and not necessarily inferior. If you can accept that everyone has their own journey, then you'll get through this day without feeling the need to intervene.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, during Scorpio Moon square Pluto, you will recognize one of your old friends: guilt. Yes, it's a trait that you always tend to carry with you, and today, for some reason, you'll find several reasons to find yourself guilty as charged. "Hello darkness, my old friend " This is how you deal with guilt, you treasure it.

Guilt is your indulgence and when you literally choose to feel bad, it makes you feel like you're in control. Twisted, yes, but oh so Capricorn.

You take on so many responsibilities and you do such excellent work, that your darker nature, at times, wants the spotlight. Basically, on August 31, you will tire of being 'the best.' You're always so good at everything and during Scorpio Moon square Pluto, you'll basically want to be bad. And in your case, 'bad' means you get to feel guilty, wrong, and awful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.