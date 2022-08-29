The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Moon Trine Saturn On August 30, 2022

If there's one single reason why our relationships begin to fall apart today, August 30, during the Moon trine Saturn, it's because we don't want to grow up.

Yes, it's that simple. Moon trine Saturn is all about maturity and taking responsibility. Many of us know this is an inevitable challenge in our lives and that eventually, we will be the grown-ups that we're destined to become, and yet, some of us don't want to know that growing up is part of the plan.

This interferes with growth in a romance, and relationships really do need to go somewhere, especially if the starting point is immaturity.

And so, during Moon trine Saturn, we will either get on board with the idea that we need to take this relationship stuff seriously, or, we back off and let our immaturity take the reins, knowing that if we do so, we will watch the destruction of our romantic lives take place.

And for some zodiac signs, the fear of growing up is so big that we forfeit our chances of having a romance actually work out.

Some relationships are simply not meant to be, and transits like Moon trine Saturn play on that theme. If you feel pressure when your lover asks you to commit, then you might end up sending them bad signals even if you really do love them.

What happens during this kind of transit is that patience wears thin and we get to find out who has the emotional stamina to endure a real relationship, and who gets to watch it fall apart due to lack of endurance and maturity.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart during the Moon trine Saturn starting August 30, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Right now, you're at a juncture in your relationship where the vibe is 'It's now or never', and honestly, you're not sure you're ready. This is probably in reference to either getting married or investing in property together with the person you 'think' you love but are now, not so sure about. Yes, yes, you love them, but does it really need to step out of the fantasy and into this reality so fast?

That's the weird thing, this relationship may have gone on for years but you've never wanted it to be anything but fun and laughs, and now, here you are, face to face with a partner who wants more and you don't know if you're capable of giving them what they want.

You may just end up bolting, as this feels like a threat to you. You do NOT do well under pressure and you always follow your heart, and today, with Moon trine Saturn as your guiding light, you will follow your heart all the way to a breakup. It happens.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's no surprise here when it's mentioned that Scorpio likes to be in control, and when your control is threatened, it will be today, you back away. Not your game, not your territory, and what's being asked of you today is the polar opposite of the kind of lifestyle you want.

Today, during the Moon trine Saturn, your partner or date will know that they want to go the distance with you, or rather, be with you until the end of time. Well, that sure does sound romantic and idealistic, and honesty, 'til the end of time' sounds like a hassle more than a goal to you.

You are one hundred zillion percent happy to have this affair go as it's been going; you prefer it lightweight and easy-going, and the last thing you want is to have to grow up and become 'adult' about your romantic relations. Ugh, it's so not for you, and if put to the rest, you'll fail happily. You do not want to be with someone who demands things of you that you have no intention of fulfilling.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you could have your way, everything would be in neat little bundles, and your love life would be both predictable and set in stone. You like it this way; no threats, no drama just plain old expected results. All is well in your world until today when Moon trine Saturn puts it into your mind that maybe there's more to life than getting exactly what you want.

Today makes you see your own life as limited; whereas once this was ideal, now it feels as though maybe you are missing out on something. The problem arises when you bring this up to your romantic partner, as they, too, have gotten used to the way things roll and are not up for change.

Now, suddenly, after all this time, you are the rebel of the romance, and once you get the idea into your mind that there may be more to life than what you have, you'll want major change. Your partner, on the other hand, may not be as enthusiastic, and that may be the beginning of the end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.