The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Falls Apart During Moon Opposite Jupiter On August 29, 2022

While the headline here may not make us jump up and down for joy, there is some truth here and we who 'know' know, as they say. In other words, if our love lives are up on the chopping block, then we probably already know it's going to happen.

Love lives don't just fall apart for no reason at all, and by the time we get to experience the true tragedy behind it all, we can basically assume we knew we had it coming.

Moon opposition Jupiter can act as a big, beautiful mirror that shines back at us and expands on what we are made of. This transit is all about broad insight; we can see both sides, far and wide, and this may also let us see something that we wanted to hide from sight.

If our love lives have been teetering — in any way — it will get its ultimate push over the cliff by Moon's opposition to Jupiter. This transit is like a vacuum cleaner; the intentions are good, and we want clean spaces but with the Moon opposite to Jupiter, we get a total clear out and that might mean the end of our romance.

If our love lives are to literally fall apart, then the damage was done a long time ago and we only have to live out the fate that was designed through our previous actions.

What was broken finally collapses, so, essentially, we should not be surprised by today's events. Disappointed, yes, but not surprised, as we were and are a part of the disintegration of our love lives. Ah well, some things are just not meant to be. It's OK.

When the Moon is opposite Jupiter on August 29, 2022, these three zodiac signs discover that their relationships fall apart.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Another one bites the dust, eh? You wish you weren't so jaded, but how can you be otherwise Cancer? You feel as though love is simply not in your cards, and while that may not necessarily be true, it certainly holds for your present relationship. Today is the day when you both realize that you cannot go on like this anymore.

You will both feel the pulse of the Moon opposite Jupiter and it will hit you both as a feeling of inevitability.

You can't make this work, so why bother trying? When two people agree that a thing is worthless, then it must be worthless.

Neither of you can drum up anything more than apathy for each other, and that's the ticket to the end, right there. There is no reason to try any longer, as you both have come to the end of your ropes. The time for endings is now, as this romance has hit the skids and is on its way to total collapse.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing in this whole wide world that you cannot give in to is a failure, and even though you haven't really failed the relationship you're in, it certainly isn't going anywhere good and you know that you played a part in its decline.

Today is a sad day for you on this account, as you have come to accept that you and your partner really aren't going to make it.

The 'to death do us part' routine will never come to be, although you will part from each other just not by dying out of it. Bleak thinking? Yes, but this kind of energy is also the catalyst for change. During Moon's opposition to Jupiter, you may even see that the dissolution of this relationship may have a good side to it. There's always hope with Jupiter transits, but first, you have to go through the 'sacrifice' part. Out with the old, in with the new.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

After today's Moon opposition Jupiter stint, you'll be ready to give up on love forever though you won't. Today puts you in touch with a certain reality, one that you consider ugly, and that is that you can't hold on to a romantic relationship.

And why? Because the reality of YOU is that you are better off on your own.

You create these beautiful worlds for yourself and you're happy in them, and because life has it that we believe we need other people in our beautiful worlds, you do what is expected of you; you invite 'other people in, and once again, you get to see how they don't fit in at all.

You are not totally responsible for the falling apart of your love life, however. It does take two to tango, and during this transit, you will see how your partner reacts to the idea of splitting up: they are all too happy to do so. Now that's a kick in the pants, huh?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.