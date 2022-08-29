Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For August 30, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Aug 29, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
You are gaining momentum in this new career you've chosen for yourself. It can take a long time to feel comfortable about your life in this role, but once you start to see that you are doing a great job, confidence follows.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
You can't give up now, Taurus. You have to try a few times until you get it right. Even the most successful people in life have failed when they attempted to do something new. Try to remember is that each failure becomes a stepping stone toward your success.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
It's time for a mini-retreat from the world. A little bit of time by yourself to get into your thoughts can go a long way. Even if you dislike being alone for too long, you will learn something valuable during moments of silence.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Illusions reveal themselves when you're ready to know the truth. Your heart may be sad for a moment, but if you truly think about your interactions with this person, you saw red flags all along and decided to trust while hoping for the best.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Don't allow yourself to become comfortable with the way things are if you would prefer that things changed. You are ready for an improvement, Leo, and hold out for it. Better is coming to you soon.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
Temptation is everywhere, Virgo. Every single time you cave into temptation you learn something new about yourself. You learn how to be stronger than the moment before and you also discover how resilient you can be once you have faced your demons.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Lovers
You can love two people at the same time, but your heart will care for each differently. It's not about who you love the most, Libra, but who it is in your world that will give you the same energy that you share with them in return for your time and effort. Do you want to choose the one whom you know you can build a life with, not just now but for the future?
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Death
There are moments when good things must come to an end just as much as bad things. The universe knows when room is needed for a person or opportunity to enter your life. Think of the closing of a door as chance to open a window of hope that lets fresh air enter your world and revive it.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Empress
Believe in yourself, Sagittarius. In a world where people can put one another down or be judgmental, your job today is to trust your instincts and uplift your heart. When you do that, you in turn encourage others to do the same.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Temperance
Are you thinking too much, Capricorn? Of course, you don't want to make a mistake with your life, but there are times when you simply have to take a chance and do what fees right.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
You may be the one who changes things for your family. The way things have always been done may or may not work for you now. A small tweak that diverts attention from the past can be the step that moves everything in the future in a different direction.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The World
Luck can meet opportunity, Pisces. Remain diligently working hard toward your dreams and when you least expect it, your chance will come. The good news is that you will be ready for it. It's much better to work hard in hopes of something good coming your way then to wait and not be prepared at the right time.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.