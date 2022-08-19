The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, August 20, 2022

If there's anything that's working in our favor in love on this day, it's the fact that we're hosting the Moon sextile Venus, and we will be acting, doing, and moving in love, today. Our goal is to be at peace with our loved ones, and that is a very fine goal to have, especially when it's possible, as it is today.

One wouldn't automatically jump to 'being at peace' as the ultimate wish to have come true when it comes to love and romance, but today shifts the perspective on the idea of compatibility, respect, and just plain ol' getting along. For some couples, getting along isn't even a thing; for others, it's all there is.

What makes this day lucky is that the Moon sextile Venus exists only in our minds, which basically means that we are in charge of where we go today, in terms of love and partnership.

Do we want this day to be a good one, and are we willing to put in whatever effort is needed in order to ensure such a thing? For some, yes, indeed. This is the day that makes us want to jump at the chance to better our romantic condition.

During Moon sextile Venus, we can go one of two ways: we can dwell on our thoughts and convert them into pleasant fantasies, or we can act on them, and spend the day with our loved ones, living out some of those fantasies.

That's what's so poised about this day: we have our choice, and both ways of going about it are positive. We can smile silently and know we feel good about our love, or we can take it out of our minds and into the present moment, where we share our good feelings with the one we love.

For Taurus, Gemini, and Leo, the day is so special.

On August 20, 2022, they feel like they are one of the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Anytime you get to experience Moon sextile Venus, you can rest assured that it's going to bring you to love and a beautiful day to spend with the person who makes you happiest. Today is that day, and your transit, Moon sextile Venus, is on your side. There's no big deal going on today, just the sweet satisfaction that everything you share with your partner is on track and free from hidden negativity.

You've worked hard to get to this place, and 'this place' is where you can spend a day in silence, without having to say much more than, "I love you," to the person you are with. There's so much peace going for you on this day that you'll feel utterly relaxed and at ease with the person in your life. They, too, feel that the Moon sextile Venus's sense of peace and they are completely open to your love. How nice this day will prove to be for you, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Days like this are few and far between, and what makes Moon sextile Venus so special a transit for you is that today, you let in all the good stuff. One of the reasons you've had a hard time in the past, with love and romance is because you've been too scared to open your heart for fear that someone is going to stomp on it.

Those days are now long gone, Gemini, and you can relax now; nothing is going to harm you, and with Moon sextile Venus in the sky, you may just come to see that as truth. You have someone in your life right now whom you can turn to; they are trustworthy and have only your best interests in mind. They demand very little from you, and what they do need is something you want to provide: trust, fun, a few laughs, and some genuinely warm hugs. For you, today, that does the trick just fine.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today puts you in touch with gratitude as you can hardly believe how fortunate you are in love and in romance. You've found yourself just about the best person you could possibly find and what's better is that they actually love you. During the Moon sextile Venus, your thoughts of love for this person will outweigh your desire to keep it to yourself, and you may just end up buying this person something outrageous and thrilling.

You feel generous and giving today, and there's no one you'd rather lavish your attention on than your romantic partner, and when we say 'romantic partner' we really do mean you, Leo.

You are one of the very fortunate people who get to know true love in this lifetime. The person you are with right now? They are your soulmate. Keep them and honor them, as they are part of what makes your life so special and beautiful, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.