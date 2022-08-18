The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, August 19, 2022

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough day on Friday, August 19, 2022? Well, it could be Leo, Scorpio, or Pisces.

Whenever we have a transit such as the Moon conjunct Mars, especially when it is journeying beside Moon trine Pluto, we can expect a clash of egos and a few unsatisfying results to follow.

We may find ourselves having a day where it becomes more and more noticeable as the day goes on: we can't seem to get along with anyone!

How on Earth is this happening? Just yesterday, everything was dandy, and today, all we can do is snarl and get into annoying little head-butts with people who suddenly seem to get under our skin, like nobody's business.

The real underlying cause for this kind of petty upset is Moon trine Pluto, which shakes our foundation and doesn't let us see the good in anything. That, in itself, is such a ridiculous idea; imagining not being able to see ANYTHING as good? Well, welcome to today, as that's going to be the resonant flavor of the day. Dissatisfaction and disapproval. Oh, joy.

We may have thought that our bad moods would just stay inside us, but with the Mars transit at play, there's no way we can do anything but shout out loud and let everyone around us know that we are dissatisfied.

We are martyrs today; self-pitying hounds for attention. We'll rant and moan all over everyone until they notice us, and then afterward, we'll rant and moan some more, hoping to relieve ourselves of the bizarre feeling of hostility that inhabits our very soul today.

Read on to find out which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Friday, August 19, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've always had a fantastic sense of self-worth; you know what you can do, and in your own way, you expect a certain sort of respect from those around you. You are worth every minute of that fine respect, however, when you don't get what you think you are owed, as you will see for yourself on this day, you might turn on that person or persons and show them how displeased you are with them.

This may be the worst idea you'll have today, as it's sometimes hard for your friends to feel like they are being demoted by you to the rank of peon. You tend to dismiss friends when they do not live up to your greatest expectations, and today will have you yelling at them and pushing them away.

You'll overhear words you wished you never heard during this, as not everyone is as thrilled with you as you are. It's one thing to love and honor yourself, and it's another to do so while treating people like garbage.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Pluto transits can work any number of ways on you, Scorpio, as you tend to welcome conflicting energy and have never had a problem with the idea of being challenged. Today will have you challenged, however, it's not going to be the kind you enjoy engaging in. What you can expect today is for your buttons to be pushed; someone in your office or place of work will blame you for something you know you didn't do at least, not intentionally.

This will have you second-guessing yourself and even feeling bad about not getting something right. You're a bit of a perfectionist and you take pride in your abilities, yet, today doesn't seem to let you shine...in any way at all. Even when you right your wrongs, you'll still end up with the short end of the stick. Your intentions are good today, Scorpio; it's the universe that's off...and we all know how BIG that place is.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It doesn't take much for you to be thrown off course, and during Moon trine Pluto, you'll feel so out of place that you'll wonder what the heck happened to make you feel this way. What's happening is that you are being overthrown by Pluto energy and it's making everything seem dark and hopeless.

This will definitely pass and you won't be carrying around this load through the week, but today is practically made just for the purpose of you having to feel things you might not necessarily WANT to feel. Old memories will be dredged up today, and they will trigger you into the thought of returning to some of your worst habits.

You will resist, which is good, because you do have some of that Mars energy helping you here, but you'll be tempted to do all the wrong things. What's good is that you are aware that you are the power player here; and so, you act accordingly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.