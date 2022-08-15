The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During The Moon Square Pluto On Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The main problem with transits like Moon square Pluto is that they inspire us to find the worst in others. As if that's such a chore anyway.

We're always looking for the worst traits in other people; we do it on the road while driving, we silently judge people as they pass us by in stores, and we sit on our couches and determine who is good or bad as we watch current events.

We are in a nonstop state of judgment and with Moon square Pluto, we take it a step further: today is the day where we focus on our loved ones, our romantic partners.

Today is the day when we pick apart the people we are in love with. Sounds pretty dang counter-productive, doesn't it? You'd be right about that, but that won't stop us.

We're not moving logically today; we're moving in step with Moon square Pluto's cadence and on this day, we will make sure to unearth every bad thing we suspect in our love life. Today is for causing damage, and certain signs of the Zodiac are totally showing up for that trash show.

Say for instance you know that your partner is sensitive about this certain thing or whatever; you'll take their vulnerability and work it until they are in tears.

That's the kind of garbage this transit brings out in people. It rips relationships to shreds all because it brings out the worst egomania that we have. We are dark forces of aggression today, and unfortunately, the people who will suffer the most will be our romantic partners. How utterly ironic. We are so weird, we humans!

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During Moon square Pluto on Aug 16, 2022

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you want to do today is let it rip, as you know that you have the potential to craft such scathing insults that you'd probably induce a heart attack if you let them out, but you are just not in the mood to be nice today. And, you won't be. Today, during Moon square Pluto, you'll let your Mr. Hyde side out of the box, because when you get in the mood to pillage the village, nothing stops you.

The mild-mannered free-spirited Sagittarius takes a backseat to the Pluto-ruled side of you, and in all honesty, you like being a monster every once in a while. You are talented in this way, and it's a good thing that transits like this aren't always there to prod you into being such a demon. You will take your love life and you will reduce it to ashes today which you will regret immensely as you don't really mean anything you say today. Weirdo.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've made yourself into a small ball of resentment, and in your silence, you've been gathering more and more nerve as if you've been waiting for the right moment to attack. And, of course, the person you want to attack is your romantic partner, naturally. Being in love really brings out the best in us, doesn't it? Or does it?

Not today it doesn't, not for you, Capricorn. You've stowed away just about as much negative emotion as a human body can take and today, with Moon square Pluto in the sky, you're about ready to release the Kraken, all over your 'love' partner.

Oh, and you have reserved so much for this moment. It will be a wonder if either of you can survive the mess you are about to cause. But making a mess is what you must do today because you can't help yourself. You are suffering the effects of repression, and today cries out, "No more!"

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You aren't altogether happy with the relationship you're in, but you've come to accept that this is what you've got so why bother complaining? That is, of course, until Moon square Pluto hits you square between the eyes and makes you feel punchy and aggressive.

You want to fight today. You want to express yourself and say a few of the things that you've been keeping inside as if waiting for a rainy day. Well that rainy day is here and it's called Moon square Pluto, and with it comes you and a foul temper that only seems to get worse as the day goes on.

You'll get to see how your partner reacts under duress, and you'll deem them weak and pathetic. Wow, you are in rare form today, Aquarius. You let the insults fly and should they come back at you, you'll go for the throat. You will not sit down today. Don't worry about not getting to say what's on your mind: you will and it will be very obvious.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.