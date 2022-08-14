Our main issue today is that we may find ourselves 'biting off more than we can chew.' This cliche refers to the idea that we might be taking on a project or a situation that we think we can deal with, yet cannot.

We have the Moon conjunct Jupiter, which is generally a fairly good transit, although it can also bring about hubris — the idea that we can do something that we more than likely cannot do.

We think we are more capable than we are, and while that feels noble and courageous, we still fall short of the mark, today.

With Moon conjunct Jupiter at our backs, we may find ourselves attempting to speak to someone who wants nothing to do with us. Or, we may think that we are the only person who can solve a mystery, or end the strife.

We think highly of ourselves on this day, during this transit, and while that is a very good thing, we're mostly hot air and very little product. In other words, we think we can do things that we are clearly not cut out to do.

This will cover all the bases, too. In love and romance, we might suggest something outrageous to our loved one, thinking that we're saying something sweet or funny. We set ourselves up to be the butt of jokes, today, unknowingly.

So, basically, today is about great intentions that go nowhere because they are misunderstood. Our hearts are in the right place, but our mouths are simply stupid.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, August 15, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You mean well, and you will try and help someone close to you today—more than likely a family member or child in the family — and your advice will not only go unheeded but you'll be resented for interfering.

While being the interfering nag was the last thing you had in mind, you continue to try and 'help' this person even though they have clearly rejected your assistance. You think you know better than they do, and while you are gentle in your approach, you know this person needs guidance.

You attempt to bring that guidance to them and all they can see is that you are getting in their space and staying too long. Your great intentions and wise words fall upon deaf ears; this person really does not want your advice, and in truth, they don't want anyone's advice, so it isn't personal. What is personal is how the Moon conjunct Jupiter influences you and pushes you to want to be helpful.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are used to getting everything your way, and you've come to notice that the reason why is because you don't let anyone get away with doing it otherwise. Today, due to the Moon conjunct Jupiter's influence on you and others, you may, once again, demand that this or that goes a certain way, and this time, it won't go your way.

You seem to have offended someone in your life, and it's become one of those 'the boy who cried wolf' scenarios, meaning, you've pushed people around so much that when you finally want to be helpful and give out of your heart, people are scared to even come near you for fear of you biting their heads off.

You have created yourself as a gigantic, pushy presence in people's lives, and when you decide to become gregarious and kind, no one trusts that you are sincere.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've had enough of feeling blue and on this day you will make a concerted effort to be happy. You'll put on a happy face, and you'll say all the right things to all the right people. In truth, you just don't want to be bothered today, but the problem is, Moon conjunct Jupiter is going to shift the perspective around here and show you that people aren't reacting to the 'new you' as you might have expected.

In fact, every time you show your folks that you've changed and that you're the new improved 'kind' version of yourself, you only seem to grate on people's nerves. Not what you intended for! It's like Opposite Day for Virgo. You try very hard today to be 'good' and in return, everyone around you takes it as a personal offense. Wow, can't win today. (There's always tomorrow.)

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.