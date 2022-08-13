The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Settle Down With One Person During The Moon In Aries, August 14 – 16, 2022

Oh, Moon in Aries, you clever transit, you! It takes a transit of this magnitude to finally seal the deal for certain signs and their romantic ties.

Some folks are simply not up for having an exclusive relationship, and for those same folks to change their tune on this day, well, we have to give a round of applause to the cosmos for showing us that change is around every corner and that hope truly does spring eternal.

Moon in Aries gives us the power to see what is good in almost every situation we get ourselves into. Aries energy is fierce, but not necessarily negative, in fact, when Aries energy meets up with the Moon, it causes all sorts of great things to happen to us mere mortals down here on planet E.

One of those things is trust: we trust that we can be happy with one person, in a romantic relationship. So much so that we take the risk and make it exclusive. Go us!

So, if you've been avoiding the inevitable, as in putting off the moment where you and your partner decide to go 'exclusive' then it's time to face your fears and go for it. What is life worth if not to experiment with risk?

That's right, we do not know if this relationship is going to work, but who cares? What are we waiting for? We need to live our lives rather than wait around for perfect moments in which to grab opportunities.

Make your own opportunities. For the exclusive relationship because it's an experience worth having.

It's time to settle down with one person when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries.

So, from August 14 – 16, 2022 these three zodiac signs notice that exclusivity in their relationships is around the bend.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Getting exclusive with your relationship? Wow, that's a tall order for you Libra as this kind of commitment is generally not your style. Yet, you've had enough time to weigh the odds and it seems that you're about as ready as you'll ever be to take on the burden of exclusivity.

Oh come on, it's not that bad, and besides, you need to add this kind of responsibility to your list of life experiences. You are the one who wants to know as much as you can about the human condition, and certainly, that would mean you'd have to play an active role in experiencing all you can.

Now is the time for getting exclusive in your romantic universe. What's awesome for you, at this point in time, Libra, is that you see it all as a total positive; you want this. You want to be someone's exclusive partner as this just so happens to be what brings you the greatest joy. Whodathunkit!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This one goes out to all the younger Sagittarius' as you are the folks who need to know what it's like to commit yourself to one person, and one person alone. Later on in life, you may feel differently, as it's hard to be a Sagittarius and even consider the concept of any situation that robs you of your total freedom. Still in all, you're just a human being, and you need to accrue the experience of being in a devoted partnership because it's fun.

It's a beautiful feeling to know that you can depend on someone and that no matter what, they are there for you. Perhaps later on in life, you can resort to being jaded and singular but now is for taking chances and risking your freedom on being with one person, in a romantic relationship. Why not? Live a little, Sagittarius. You're good at that!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Getting exclusive in your relationship is your idea, Pisces, and while you might imagine that your partner is suffering through this choice of yours, they're not. They want it too, and being in an exclusive relationship is exactly what you both need.

You're both looking to relax; you don't want to think that the other person is 'out there on the prowl' looking for someone other than you. No, you want the whole monogamy package and all that it brings, which is basically a lack of neurosis and suspicion.

All you really want is to settle into a calm, trustworthy relationship with the person you love and thankfully, that's all they want, too. So, today's the day where you both declare your undying love and commitment to each other. Next stop the world. Enjoy your life, Pisces. Enjoy the experience of loving someone exclusively.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.