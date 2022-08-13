The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes, August 15 - 21, 2022

Here we are in the dead of summer and we're feeling the heat and the need for change. While many of us simply adore the summer, it does have a tendency to bear down on us after a while. We can't help but associate summer with our childhood when life was freer and the fun was abundant and easy to come by.

Now that we are adults, we may feel a little stuck; summertime still has us working, making money, and finding solutions to adult things like paying bills or maintaining relationships.

That's not the stuff that childhood dreams are made of, and for that reason alone, some of us tend to feel a bit melancholic during the final weeks of summer.

And so, in the pursuit of the childhood dream, we seek greatness for this week, and we do it by making time for pleasure and fun times.

We know that it's up to us to make our schedules, and that, while we do have to work with others, we are essentially the only true bosses of our lives, and with that knowledge, we must forge our own paths. And this week has three signs of the Zodiac doing just that. In the name of fun, we salute you!

Bringing on the greatness of the week are transits Moon in Aries, Moon trine Venus, Venus in Leo, Venus trine Jupiter (extra good for lovers!), Moon in Gemini (for expression and clarity), and Mars in Gemini. This week is a feisty one, and for some signs, it could be the beginning of a new trend. Our attitude is all about positivity and fun this week, so have a blast and carry on.

3 Signs Who Will Have a Great Week, August 14 - 20, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're in for the kind of week that takes guts and intelligence, Aries, and you are up for all of it. You like the idea of being put in a situation that makes you think; that you've had enough of routine and boring predictability, and there's something that you'll be involved with this week that will take you straight out of your comfort zone and straight into an altogether new experience.

This is exactly what you've needed and it seems that on some deep level, you sent out a beacon on an intention, and now, here it is, arrived. Yay, something new to put your attention on! What's best is that it was unexpected, and not only that, you seem to be able to fit it into your busy schedule. Everything works out for you this week, Aries, and it's good to know that you'll be back doing the brainy stuff, once again. Smart Aries, always rising to the top!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are someone who can only sink just so low before you recognize that the next step is rock bottom, and that is a place you will never go not again, at least. You know what it's like to live with despair, and you are having none of it this week. Health issues have kept you from being your usual party animal self, and this week, you simply refuse to let anything hold you back.

Especially because so many things in your life are working out now, finally. You have the love of someone who truly respects you, and you're settling into a good relationship with that person. This week puts you right in touch with 'mind over matter' as you launch yourself out of your own personal funk and into something that demands you have a very good time. Rock on, wild one. Rock on as only you can.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the first time in quite a long while, you feel up to doing things again, which implies a turn for the best in terms of your health. You've been feeling down, wondering about your life and who exactly you've turned out to be. Summer has you reflecting over some of these ideas and you've started to wonder if you've lost yourself along the way.

And then, something you love avails itself to you, and you easily get caught up in its wave of positivity. Seems like you haven't lost yourself at all, you just needed a little inspiration to come your way, and this week, it's breaking down the doors to get to you.

What is it that you love best, Virgo? Getting attention, singing, playing around, getting involved socially? All this and more will be happening for you this week, and all of it will be just enough to get you on your feet again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.