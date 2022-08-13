The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, August 15 – 21, 2022

This week provides the backbone for any and all relationships that may be in need of a strong boost or a memory jog.

This last part refers to couples who have been together for a long time and have started to forget what brought them together in the first place.

There are two Neptune lunations happening this week which should act as that which we call a 'memory jog' and when we get in touch with the reasons why we are with someone, we might begin to change our ways for the better.

We also have a Moon in Aries and Jupiter in Aries occurring this week, which is our proverbial 'backbone.' This means that we don't shrink from responsibilities this week; we are determined to seek out the good, and we valiantly fight for what is right in love and in a relationship.

This week has the potential of bringing us back together, in spirit and in heart, with those in our lives whom we may have started to take advantage of. This week brings a refreshing look at how to proceed.

With the many Saturn transits, we will definitely be confronting old and new demons, so to speak. We may find ourselves standing up to failed ideas, and with the many Mercury events we have, we will fall back on our intellect to 'get the job done.'

There's nothing that we can't figure out if we stand back, witness what's going on, and act on it with intelligence and discretion. It's a week where we pick our battles, but it is also one where we win those battles and we end up saving our romances because of our wise efforts.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love During August 15 - 21, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you first got into the relationship you are presently in, you took what you could get and hoped for the best. You weren't convinced that this would last, and on some level, you were prepared to leave just in case things went downhill. This week shows you that much time has passed and that you're still together with this person, only now, you've both grown into two completely different people.

What's interesting is that, in your case, it works for you. You are starting to see how complex your relationship is, in all the right ways, and because you are now feeling more at ease and complete with the idea that you two might just stay together, you let them have their space to grow while you do the same with your time and space.

This week brings you a new perspective on your own love story, and it seems there might be a happy ending after all.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've always known that you're hard to live with, let alone get into a 'lifelong' partnership with, and yet, that's what you've got, right now. This week gives you a vantage point on how you feel about this person and the relationship in general.

You feel that you may have come to the end of the line, in terms of romance, and yet, you love this person with your entire being and can't think of breaking up for anything in the world.

So, you have a choice, because this week is going to present all the options to you, in succession. You will have the chance to leave your mate, cheat on them, lie to their face or stay with them and go for the patience that you feel deserts you in your time of need.

This week's cosmic lineup lets you see exactly what it would take to add some excitement to this relationship. You will not lie, cheat or leave in fact, you will do the best you can do by trying.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll confront yourself in the mirror during this week and you will ask yourself whether or not you will ever speak up and say what's on your mind, to your partner.

There's so much that you've repressed, and while so much of it seems to be complaints about their behavior, this week you will start to realize that much of the problem falls on you for not speaking up about what bothers you.

You have underestimated your partner's reaction; you assume they won't 'get' you or that any kind of communication will only result in arguments and hurt feelings.

You couldn't be more wrong, Pisces, in fact, you've got so many transits on your side, backing you and the words you never say aloud. Say them, express yourself. You will do yourself and your relationship a good turn by letting your partner know what's on your mind, as this is the only way to start to mend whatever damage is there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.