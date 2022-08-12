The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Get Manipulative During The Moon Opposite Mercury, Saturday, August 13, 2022

In a perfect world, we get things our way, which is why we know for sure that there's no such thing as a perfect world. Certainly not in the romance department, that's for sure.

What we do get is a lot of compromises, some respect, some love, and a chance to improve our own selves over time. Perfection? No. Daily life as a human? Yes. During the Moon's opposition with Mercury, we will come to know this as the lessons will play out for us in ways that we are not expecting.

During the Moon's opposition to Mercury, we may feel the need to manipulate others; we don't necessarily think of ourselves as manipulative, but during this transit, we tend to set up schemes for people to walk into; what we want, today, is reaction above all. We crave the drama of working on someone else's emotions and getting them to respond according to our expectations.

When they catch on to the idea that they are being manipulated, which takes all of one to two seconds, they end up not giving us what we want, which was simply a reaction. They shut down on us, and there we are, scrapping for a fight. With someone, anyone will do!

During the Moon opposite Mercury, we will resort to saying something nasty to someone we love simply because they are not loving us back in the way we want them to.

We want our love to look and act a certain way, and today, we will learn that we can't have the love we want, nor can we have people act according to the scripts we hand them. People are individuals, and they choose their own lives and destinies. We want them to be part of our destiny, and yet, all they can give us, today, is less than what we want.

During the Moon opposite Mercury on Saturday, August 13, 2022, three zodiac signs see how their relationships get manipulative.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today hits you particularly hard as you come to realize that the person whom you wish would love you a little more than they do simply cannot. Why? Because they are not interested. This is something that you find almost impossible to come to terms with.

During the Moon opposite Mercury, you will come upon a piece of information that you won't be able to deny: the person you want to love you is just not into you. Not that way, at least. And this doesn't automatically mean romance, it implies any kind of love that you demand that they do not feel compelled to feel.

It could be the love of your own child, or the love of a parent; this person just doesn't feel the same as you do, and you'll come to a place in your life where you will realize that there's nothing you can do to force this love into existence. It simply is what it is.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Being that you have a flair for the dramatic, you like to paint your affairs with people as theatrical experiences that may or may not have gone down that way. Today has you experiencing loneliness.

This loneliness will have you going over the past, and it will be in that space that you'll reach out to an old love of yours, only to find out for the hundred and fiftieth time that they don't have the same 'fond' memories as you do, and that they much rather you live your own life rather than bother them with the endless memories of the past and the fictional accounts you want them to verify.

You are so desperate when it comes to making people like you, that when you aren't adored for your efforts, you turn on them as if they were your sworn enemies. You cannot handle the truth, Leo, and in doing so, on this day, you will turn your past love, once again, into your dire enemy.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today's communication breakdown comes to you when you try to explain to someone that you are not interested in communicating. You have no problem with it, per se, but you are just not up for lengthy texts and endless monologues.

You have other things to do, and a life to live that has nothing to do with listening to someone spew their nonstop complaints or tantrums or manipulations. You just want to live your life in peace, yet there is someone in your life who can't accept you as you are.

You want to love this person forever, as they are a good friend of yours, but they keep on pushing and pushing you to become something you simply are not.

You are a simply, an easy-going person who wishes for the people in their life to just back off and let the love you share go at an easy pace. You will not get what you want today. Instead, you'll be challenged and eventually thrown away like trash by the person you merely wanted to keep the peace with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.