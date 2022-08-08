The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 9, 2022

While nothing is going to end up as too, too serious, today, we may 'feel' otherwise. There's a good chance that many of us will be under the impression that the odds are stacked against us today. We may want to make this or that move, and we'll be halted right from the git-go.

This is due to the prohibitive energy that comes along with Moon trine Uranus. We think we can do something today that we cannot do, and while that is a very broad and undefined statement, this kind of restriction will only be understood by the individual themselves.

What makes this day rough is that we believe in ourselves — which is generally a very good thing — while others take a stand against us. This prevents us from advancing, and that may end up in frustration. For those of us who can let things go, or ignore insults or stupid comments, we'll be just fine but not everyone is that easy to release negativity, and today will bring us multiple examples of prohibitive negativity.

Uranus transits tend to make us feel special, unique or even eccentric — and that's not always a bad thing, in fact, it can be quite freeing and creative. However, today's transit, Moon trine Uranus, puts us in a place where all of our creativity is blocked by people, rules, laws, or personal neuroses.

We may easily fall into the trap of forgetting how special we are today, which leads to depression and anger. It's best to consider that all things come and go in their own accordance with nature and that we, too, will get over the rough patches that today has to offer.

On Tuesday, here are the three zodiac signs whose horoscopes feel rough and a bit unnerving.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've just been handed a great opportunity and all you want to do now is dig in and get started. Your energy levels are high and your enthusiasm to get things done is absolutely amazing, and all this would work so well for you is you weren't being put on indefinite hold. It seems that with Moon trine Uranus, you're 'all dressed up with no place to go.'

This is frustrating, especially because you don't want to lose the momentum, and yet, there is no momentum today; there is only, "We'll get back to you." What was a surefire positive situation is now on hold, and that's just enough to thwart you into thinking negatively and possibly even giving up hope. You've been waiting for this grand moment for so long, and you've been granted it so what's the hold-up? The hold-up is Moon trine Uranus, and it will last as long as it does.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As much as you don't like having 'bad days' per se, you don't like to admit that a day is a bad day even more. And today isn't giving you what you want, and what makes you angry about this is that you're not asking for much. Just peace of mind, some fun with friends, and some time to get creative. It's not like you're asking to win the lottery, in fact, the winnings today come in the form of being loved and accepted.

That is, until Moon trine Uranus comes in to keep your simple dreams a distance from you. There is no reason, in your mind, why things should not go your way today, and yet, Uranus energy seems to be putting up a blockade against you and your happy dreams. What angers you is that it doesn't take much to make you happy today, and yet, that's exactly what you're being prevented from feeling, thanks to the transits on high.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The obstacles that stand in your way were expected, and although you've tried to push them aside, it appears that there's no such luck for that during Moon trine Uranus. What makes today rough for you is that you weren't in the mood for 'accepting fate as it is' and you feel like you, for some reason, DESERVE to have more than this day seems to be letting you have. You feel entitled and privileged and you want what you want now.

You may even find yourself on the verge of having a full-blown adult temper tantrum simply because you are averse to acceptance today. Your anxiety is caused by holding too tightly on to today's previous expectations and now that you see nothing is going your way, rather than back off and accept, you stand up, complain, shake, shiver, and plummet into self-pity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.