Today is a beautiful day for lovers who like to dream together. When people get together, in love and romance, there's something special that takes place it's as if we create a dreamland where only we, the people who make up this coupling, know of.

It's our special place, our private dream world, and during Moon square Neptune, places like this flourish and thrive.

This is what it means to be lucky in love — the idea that we can slip away into our own private dreamscape together, in love.

You have to be a certain kind of person to appreciate this kind of fantasy life, and not everyone is cut out for it. Some folks are way too practical and down to earth for sharing the simple joy of a fantasy, together.

And then there are others, who believe that this kind of true love is based on a set of shared mutual fantasies. They are believers in sublime love, and their love can exist in other dimensions and alternate universes.

By now, you either identify with this, or you've left the page; this is the stuff that dreams are made of, and you're either 'one of us' or you're not.

With the transit Moon square Neptune, the dreamers will rise to the top, today, and with them, they will bring their best fantasies and most elaborate dreams and schemes.

This isn't about reality, folks this day is purely about all the things we cannot do in real life, but are perfectly content to do in fantasy. You know who you are.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Monday, August 8, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes you the luckiest in love on August 8, 2022, is that you know something that other people don't know, and that is, of course, that you share a fantasy with someone. It doesn't matter if you are married or single, and that is because the love you share is something only you and a friend share together.

It's the most romantic thing you've ever experienced and it isn't proven in the stuff that makes up a relationship between partners, rather it takes place in the mind.

You and a friend have something that is radically better than sex; you have a fantasy, and there are no limits as to where the two of you can go once you decide to play.

You don't expect to be understood by the rest of the world, which is why you keep your relationship a secret. No one would ever understand this about you, but do you care? Not a wink. Never did, never will.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's the use of locking into a relationship that saps you of your originality and your mind? That's how you feel about marriage and partnership; nice while it lasts and then what? During Moon square Neptune, you will not be able to keep your mind under wraps, and you will find the real deal in sharing fantasies with people who are like you. Love and romance are stereotypes that you don't need in your life.

What brings you real pleasure is being able to cordon yourself off with a good friend who has mutual interests. And you are lucky because you have that friend and they are more loyal and true than any typical 'lover' would be.

Who needs the hassle of being tied to one person if that person isn't broad-minded enough to fantasize about a new life with you? In your world, you live on Jupiter with your special friend, and you bathe naked, together, in the waters of Europa. In your world, love has no limit.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

By sticking with your own principles, you create for yourself your own path, and on this path, today, you realize 'love.' You are completely unique and love comes to you as you want it to but not in the form of someone who will take away your freedom and have you compromise your standards, oh no.

Today, during Moon square Neptune, you will let it be known to all around you that you'd rather live inside your head where the fantasies are awesome and the safety is guaranteed.

No hearts break in your mind palace, and if someone has a problem with that, then they don't have to visit. You are very at ease with who you are, despite the rantings and opinions of others. Your luck in love today comes in the form of self-love and the desire to continue on, as loving yourself has truly brought you happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.