The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, August 7, 2022

Today brings us the 'kiss and make-up' day to end all others, which definitely implies that things are going to start out rough and end up giddily happy and covered in kisses.

So, what is it that brings us to the edge in order to make us wake up suddenly and stop before it goes too far? It's Venus opposite Pluto, and it's here to rock the boat, then steady it.

And why? Because it can. Make sense to you? Nope, me neither.

And yet, who can argue with gigantic planets when in opposition.

Some people actually thrive on feisty behavior; they will intentionally pick a fight with their partner just because they can predictably rely upon the tension that eventually leads to calm. In other words, for some human beings of certain zodiacal signs, the drama makes them come alive, and the threat enlivens them even more.

For those who thrive on this kind of angry excitement, today is your day in romance as you will run the gamut of emotions, and all will lead to kissing and making up.

Then, there are those of us who might think this kind of game is senseless and dangerous. Why fight? Why take the roundabout way just to get to the good stuff?

Because some people want to fight, that's why. It's in their nature. They need the duality, the push and pull dynamic in order to keep their love lives alive and well. And so, when Venus opposition Pluto comes to town, certain signs of the Zodiac are in seventh heaven. Get ready to rrrumble!

Here are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As if you could EVER turn down a chance to fight with a mate! The thing with you is that you find opportunities to get in a good spar with your loved one over just about anything.

When Venus opposition Pluto is in the house, you can see a clear path to what you want to get angry over, and it's always directed at your partner.

Your partner is already in shell shock and they are constantly waiting for you to thrash out of them for one reason or another, and you do not disappoint, Aries. You never do.

During Venus opposition Pluto, you will pick a fight so devastating and harsh that, in your mind, it will be the perfect setup for the apologetic 'kiss and make-up' that happens directly afterward.

You LOVE this dynamic and plan to use it again and again, but during this transit, your push-pull technique will be all the harsher, making the 'make-up' scene all the more passionate. Hey, to each their own.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Pride is always what you do in, Leo, and being that you are too proud to admit that, you simply stand your ground and pretend to know yourself as 'right' in every situation. On this day, you'll be feeling particularly 'right' once again, which will be very boring to you, unless of course, you can tell someone else that they are wrong.

Then, you create a dynamic. You're right, they're wrong, and of course 'they' are your romantic partner. And why? Because they're in close reach of you.

You, too, will spar and argue, cry and shake, demand your liberation and come back together again to make glorious love in your grand palace, which is, of course, your small apartment. Venus opposition Pluto puts you in touch with your gamesmanship, and it appears that your partner is not only any stranger to this practice...they're totally into it, as well.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes today feel lucky to you is that you seem to have control of the narrative today, and in terms of your love life, this means that what you say, goes.

You love feeling in control; you might even say that you love to dominate, which is why you will also feel the desire to get into a major fight with your partner today, as Venus opposition Pluto is especially good at putting people at odds with each other. The stronger the argument, the clearer the air will become after.

You know where this is going, and you like the passion of it all. In fact, when a relationship has no passion, you have no interest. So, to keep things alive and exciting, you start fights with your mate just to keep it interesting.

What's predictable here is that the fight will eventually die out, and you'll both get to fall into each other's arms, exhausted and ready to 'make it all better.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.