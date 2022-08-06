The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, August 7, 2022

Rough days come and go, and as today, August 7, 2022, brings us yet another one, we can take solace in the fact that whatever happens today will not last.

That means arguments, minor health issues, and occurrences that might happen today that we think are gigantic and everlasting; have no fear. Nothing about today is serious, but it will 'feel' that way. This is one of the effects of a transit called Mars square Saturn.

Being that Saturn transits tend to restrict us or cause conditions that make us want to escape or stand up, we will see many situations in which we simply do not wish to be a part.

For some, involvement will be inevitable and inescapable; it's as if we have to play our part in these detestable scenarios to get out of them.

For many of us to reach a clearance, we must first wade through the waters of trouble. The problem is a means to an end, implying that we need the problem to escape from it.

Convoluted as that may seem, it's quite easy: today is the day that will bring us an obstacle to our progress.

Since we want to succeed, we must figure out how to rid ourselves of the problem. So, today is dedicated to brain power and finesse. We are the ones who will free ourselves from the prison of Mars square Saturn.

Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's not as though you are unaccustomed to obstacles being put in your way; in fact, most of the time, you see them and instantly figure out how to get past them with your amazing Gemini mind.

You have a knack for working things out, but that doesn't necessarily mean you want heaps of problems dumped on your head just to show you can figure a way out of them.

During Mars square Saturn, you'll come up against a situation that disallows you from being part of it or passing through it.

This is more than likely work-related and will anger you because you may lose money over the whole deal. Know that this only lasts for the day and that things will smooth themselves out tomorrow, but also know this: your Gemini finessing powers will not work today, so you will have to employ patience to get through the obstacles ahead.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In the same way that Gemini is naturally equipped to deal with problems, you, too, can see your way around an issue that absolutely stands in your way today. You will probably walk into this day filled to the brim with confidence and the idea that whatever you're going for, you'll get until Mars square Saturn upsets the balance and puts you on hold.

'On hold' — a place you detest more than anything.

You don't like being told you must 'get back in line and wait.' You don't like being talked down to, either, and you will run into someone today who will assume the role of authority and literally tell you what you can or cannot do.

Being that you are not in prison, you'll demand your rights, and all efforts to get them will fail. This is not on you but the system you are trying to work with. Today brings only frustration.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Of all the signs here, you are the least likely to take to restriction. Generally, when presented with a situation restricting you, you either walk away or try to upset the rules. Today holds no such luck for you, Sagittarius, as Mars square Saturn is stronger than your need for freedom, and that's pretty strong.

Unfortunately, you'll have to get in line like the rest of us and wait your turn, which will not come today, because Mars square Saturn is a pain in the butt and a liar, too.

What's meant by this is that this transit puts people in situations where false hope leads the day, and that, of course, is futile. So, you can expect to get excited about progress while Mars square Saturn knows that no such thing will happen on a day like today.

It's best to sit tight and simply wait it out rather than go ballistic. You can't get what you want today, so you might as well accept it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.