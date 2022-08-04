The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Respect In Love During The Quarter Moon In Scorpio On Friday, August 5, 2022

Today is the day of false bravado and the pretense of being someone we're not. We'd like to come off as super strong and perhaps even invulnerable today, but we are hurt inside and don't know what to do with this pain.

For some of us, we confront it head and deal with it. For others, stuff it back down and turn ourselves into time bombs of repressed pain and heartache. One thing is for sure; this pain is caused by love, and when we don't know what to do with it, we suffer.

What's good to know is that this is not a permanent state. During the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, we will be very much in touch with our emotions and feelings. We will see a choice: feel the pain, or rid ourselves of it one way or another.

In this case, love is pain. While we don't want to rid ourselves of the love, we do wish to rid ourselves of the suffering that comes with it, which means we need to confront the person who causes this pain. We need to demand respect and tell them that we are not here to step on. We are human beings, and we need respect. Point blank.

The Quarter Moon in Scorpio works on our emotions, letting us know that we will crumble or rise above. No in-between states here.

And if we are to rise above, our standards also need to rise. This implies that we put new rules where the people we love are concerned. If we truly wish to continue with the ones we love, we have to make sure that they know we are worthy of respect. The days of allowing shoddy treatment are officially over.

The three zodiac signs demand respect in love during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Friday, August 5, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've had it with accepting bad behavior from others under the guise of love; you know what love is, and it certainly doesn't look like the kind of abuse you've been enduring. You've played the part of the easy-going schmuck who allows people to walk all over them, and guess what?

You've never liked it, and you've always resented it. Well, the time has come for change and let those in your life who have taken advantage of you that their days are numbered. During Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you will feel a surge of self-love come into play.

With that as your backbone, you simply will shut off the option for those who wish to treat you like someone who constantly takes what they dish out. Those days are over, kaput! They must either respect you from here on out or take their leave. It's on them, now.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've been vacillating back and forth over whether or not you should stand up for yourself or simply let things go on 'as is even though 'as is' seems to be a fairly miserable state of being, in terms of love and romance goes. You do not like the feeling of being taken advantage of.

You feel like your money is being coveted, and your time is wasted on someone who doesn't seem to see you for who you really are. You feel used by the person you're romantically involved with, yet you still like them—a lot. You don't want this to fall apart because you see great potential in this person.

During Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you will tell them that something isn't working for you and that they need to heed that warning. You will be successful in this, as it seems this person needed to hear this wake-up call of sorts. Demand respect or send them packing.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's taken you a long time to get where you are today in terms of love and respect. Now you are ready to ensure you don't slip back into old habits or destructive mindsets. This means that you are no longer up for being treated in a way that doesn't suit you PERFECTLY.

That's right. It must not be in your life if it doesn't please you. You are all about the joy and the truth now, which means that you will be approaching your partner with 'the conversation' during Quarter Moon in Scorpio.

This implies that you will be laying down the law, and if your partner wants to stick around and experience the happiness involved, they will have to step up and show some respect. You are no longer available for disrespect; you have fought for this, and you intend to maintain it. You are also confident that your partner will work with you, as the bottom line in this relationship is, indeed, love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.