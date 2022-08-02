The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 3, 2022

We're looking at a day that was built in our past. What this means is that depending on how we were raised and what belief systems were instilled in us, we will see how this affects our behavior today.

We are working with the transit Moon trine Saturn, and for some zodiac signs, this day will either bring up a lot of old, unwanted memories, or it will put us in the position of having to defend our lifestyle choices.

These choices, however, aren't really choices; they are the result of how we were initially trained to be. We are the sum of our upbringing, for better or for worse.

Now, that's an interesting idea. How does the past play into today, and will that be a good thing or a bad thing? Today, during Moon trine Saturn, we may feel this as an uncomfortable thing.

Today brings challenges; our egos may feel threatened, and we may end up lashing out, whether we want to or not. It isn't as though we have no control over our emotions — we do — but today will show us just how trained we are to say, do and feel things the way we presently do.

During Moon trine Saturn, we act from our gut, yet what we think is 'the right way' may have nothing to do with right-ness. We're just acting out according to our bank of limited knowledge.

That's not to say we aren't equipped to deal with more than what we're trained for, but we will find that on this day, August 3, we will say things to people that we, ourselves, do not even know if we believe or not. The roughness of this day is in how we will question our own motives and how we'll draw a blank when trying to figure out an answer.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Wednesday, August 3, 2022

1. Aries

(Sun, Moon or Rising)

Moon trine Saturn has you acting in such a way that you may start to wonder if this is really you, or your programming that is living your life.

Today you will find yourself defending something that you SAY you believe in, but on closer inspection, you're not really all that sure if you believe in it. It's as if you're just a machine that acts accordingly and that upsets you.

You may start to wonder today if you are as true to your beliefs as you say you are, or if you've been playing the role of 'believer' while, all along, you aren't really all that committed to this particular path.

If you are questioned or challenged, you'll defend yourself as if you're being attacked by an army, which will definitely be way too harsh a response, as you are only being asked for your opinion. Today will make you wonder about your own reasons for believing; doubt will unravel you on this rough day.

2. Virgo

(Sun, Moon or Rising)

Today, during Moon trine Saturn, you will act out of pride, rather than reason. You have always identified with being a certain way; you will not deviate from this path for anything, yet today has you second-guessing yourself.

While you generally defend your beliefs with such a passion that anyone who dares to question you will most certainly have to pay the price by hearing your bold retort, you, yourself, have come to wonder why you are so unbending.

It seems that you are not as committed as you once thought you were and that your real and true feelings have actually changed over the years. What bugs you is that you still act as though you did when you were a child. You defend things that you no longer believe in, and today you will do it in such a way that you'll end up isolated in the prison of self-doubt.

3. Sagittarius

(Sun, Moon or Rising)

You are quick to learn lessons but slow to prove this to anyone. In fact, when you are tested, your ego flares up, and boom! There you go again, back into the place that catapulted you into a change in the first place.

What this means is that you are someone who wants enlightenment; you want to change and progress, you want spiritual peace and the more you learn, the more you fear becoming boring.

Your ego stands in the way of your progress and today, during Moon trine Saturn, you will fear becoming boringly peaceful and you will act out in such a violent and rash way that you'll scare people around you.

You are still so attached to being the 'strong and mighty warrior' that you totally forget the 'peaceful spiritual' side that you've been working on for years. You are addicted to being seen as strong, and you sacrifice your own inner peace to feed this illusion.

