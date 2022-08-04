The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, August 5, 2022

The day becomes infused with energy as The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio urges you to seek freedom at all costs.

Scorpio is a water sign that is known for its depths and even the beauty of its darkness.

Harnessing the First Quarter Moon's energy, you will feel pushed to release what has been lingering within your depths and holding you back.

This is strengthened by the Scorpio Moon’s connection to Uranus and Mars both in Taurus.

There is a restlessness here, a gravity to succumb to that will bring anything that has been hiding in the shadows back into the light.

Ultimately whether it was a relationship, career situation or even truths that you have been hiding from, something will rise to the surface today which will allow you to fully move beyond it.

Never be afraid of what lurks in your depths because there is also where your treasure lies.

These pieces of you that this First Quarter Moon will bring up are meant to be seen and recognized so that you can then make the decision about what to do with them.

With Uranus and Mars in Taurus continually active right now it is a chance to be able to embrace the unexpectedness of the day and to be able to move through any obstacles or restrictions with ease.

By opening yourself up to see things as they are unafraid of what they mean, you also allow yourself to step back into your power.

This is your power to create what you dream of, to pursue what calls to you and to never let anything deter you from the truth that beats like a drum within your own soul.

It is your chance for true freedom of mind, body, and soul.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Friday, August 5, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The energy for the past week has been intense ever since Uranus joined up with the North Node in Taurus. Things have been moving fast even if it is on an internal level. Now as the First Quarter Moon occurs in your own sign it is a chance to start changing the narrative that you have been living by. This allows you to step into unfamiliar territory where you will get to decide the perspective of a situation and the action that you take.

The first step is that many of those aspects of life that held you in place or even captive to someone else’s obligation will start to loosen their strings on you. You will see that nothing was ever keeping you from moving forward but only your agreement to another’s plan or idea.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Now that you can start to see where more movement or change is possible, it also lets in more space for you to discover what you genuinely want. Do not be afraid to take a few risks today, burn some bridges or make some life-changing declarations. The more you have let things simmer inside of you, the more daunting they become. Once you set them free, you will see just how much lighter you have become.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Just like Scorpio is still reeling from the Uranus North Node union in Taurus, you are as well. It has been a week of not knowing what to expect next, of being unsure if things really are moving in the direction that they seem and suddenly discovering that it is not that life has suddenly changed, but that you have which makes all the difference.

This First Quarter Moon in Scorpio may bring up those romantic attachments, either past or present, which still have affected the choices for your future that you are making. This is not to distract you from what you want to create next but to have you take notice of what still needs healing and adjustment.

From this moment on, you truly are the creator of your own destiny, you just need to remember that and not allow yourself to slip back into any previous beliefs or operating systems. Reflect on what has changed romantically for you this year and how that has affected the ways in which you view yourself and even the choices you make for other areas of your life.

Under this energy, you are being encouraged to realign yourself to your own truth and make sure that you are truly allowing yourself to be as free as you already are. Nothing can control you, even your own thoughts, unless you give them permission to do so.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The First Quarter Scorpio Moon aligns with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius today bringing the focus on you and your journey through the lessons that you have been moving through for the past couple of years. As the ruler of divine timing and karma, Saturn has brought some hard issues into focus, but the joy is that you are through this, so you are starting to see hope. The First Quarter Moon for you is more of check-in and a chance to celebrate rather than bringing up anything new that you may need to release or move past.

In this case, retrograde Saturn will bring some gifts and new points of clarity that will help you see just how much you have healed on your journey; just how much you have grown and thankfully how far you have come.

Take this as an opportunity to truly let go and realize some of those wounds that have kept coming up for you acknowledge that you no longer align with them and that whoever that person was in that situation is no longer the one you are in this moment. You have become better because of what you have encountered, and now is the time to finally see that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.