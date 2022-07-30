The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During Moon Opposite Saturn On Saturday, July 30, 2022

An interesting observation comes along with the transit 'Moon opposite Saturn' — being in opposition to someone is genuine today.

Typically, this happens between two human beings. Today, July 30, will place some of us in direct opposition to those we love, or at one point, did love and no longer can.

Yes, love can run cold. It can completely stop our love altogether. It can happen to you, or you could be the one who stops loving another, and it can all happen instantly.

During Moon opposite Saturn, we are faced with a quite obvious choice: Stay or go. We will learn something about ourselves during this transit, which is that we can take just so much before we call it quits.

The lesson here is that we are not boundless love machines that can continue to pump out romance and delight on an unending basis, especially once we've caught on to the fact that the person we're pouring the love on simply isn't responding as we'd like them to.

It's no longer a matter of hanging in there or having patience; this is about knowing that the relationship we're presently in cannot continue for whatever reasons.

Moon opposite Saturn brings a state of absolute coldness in the heart of the one who knows they no longer love a person. Once that gate shuts, it's not open up again. The days are long gone for reunions or attempts at 'trying again.'

There is no trying again on this day. There is only knowing that the cold we feel is there for a reason and that we need to act on that feeling.

Here's how this affects the three zodiac signs whose love runs cold during the Moon opposite Saturn on July 30, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you are notorious for telling people off and letting them know that should they cross you, they will be considered 'dead to you,' you still aren't happy to think that you would lose someone.

You have a flare for the dramatic, so when you feel you have been wronged, you tend to make such a theater piece out of your response that you will shut the gate down on that friendship or romance forever.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

During Moon opposite Saturn, you will once again shut down that gate, but this time, it is because your heart has grown cold, and you have zero patience left for the person you are letting go of.

Yes, you've fought, and you both have valid points to your arguments. However, they've somehow insulted you, and you're not up for forgiving them of their trespasses. Instead, your love for them turns to ice, and you get to say your famous line once again. "You're dead to me."

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are someone who knows that it's best to give people a second chance, as you would like to think that if you did something wrong, you'd be given one, yourself. That's all well and good, but what about third, fourth, fifth and sixth chances? Is that a good enough number of times for you, or has Moon opposite Saturn finally brought you to your senses? It has, Scorpio.

Today is when you realize that there are no more chances left and that the person who keeps taking advantage of your generosity is never going to change or learn. They will do something today that will make you stop in your tracks; you will instantly feel something akin to an ending.

Your heart stops beating, and you feel utterly cold regarding this person. The game has come to an end. There will be no more chances, no more hopes, no more trying. This relationship has completed its full course.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You aren't completely sure of what's going on, but you will notice something today: you don't feel what you're 'supposed' to feel for the person you are in a romantic relationship with. It's as if it's suddenly disappeared — all the love and hope has dried up. This person has wronged you, and now it's hitting you.

With Moon opposite Saturn, that hit will feel like you becoming a solid block of ice where this person is concerned. And now, an even stranger feeling takes over: there's no going back.

That ice-cold feeling is now the only thing you feel for them, and try as you may, you can't get the 'good ol' feeling' back. You've come to the point where everything now seems irrevocable. No going back home, Capricorn. This relationship has seen its day, and while that's a sad thing, you can feel nothing but cold.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.