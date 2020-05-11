The Unfiltered Truth About The 11 Top Online Dating Sites

Don't say we didn't warn you.

Let me preface this with the fact that I have nothing against online dating sites and apps. Online dating is a great way for busy people with weird schedules or those who just want to meet someone new outside of their current circle to find romance with a potential husband, wife, or friend with benefits.

So, now that that's out of the way, when you’re overwhelmed with a tightly packed work schedule or don’t have many single friends to go out with, dating can be hard.

Naturally, an online dating site could potentially be the missing puzzle piece in your search for true love.

That said, there are some of the worst dating sites and apps that are just really terrible places to find love, romance, hook-ups, or even just a decent human being. And that’s not me trying to be judgy or harsh here — it’s just the cold truth.

The world is full of creeps and dishonest human beings, and using these dating sites is a surefire way to seek those people out.

Sure, a lot of sites are alright, but some are definitely more on the sketchy side than others. These are the sites and apps where you’re most likely to find guys who claim to be "nice," 30-something males with respectable professions who, in reality, are way past their third decade and live in their mom’s basement.

Maybe that’s what you’re looking for, but it’s definitely not my cup of tea.

If you're looking for a relationship that won't end in heartbreak, murder, or a whole lot of therapy you probably wouldn't need otherwise, make sure you do everything in your power to avoid this list of the 11 worst online dating sites to ever exist.

(Or at least, go in with your eyes wide open and be prepared for weirdos sending unsolicited picturess in your DMs.)

1. Delightful

Steve Harvey developed Delightful in 2014, collaborating with The Match Group to create an online dating service, which caters "primarily to women, but also to men with a womanly interest in settling down."

The site's offerings for women include "advice columns on topics such as 'how to become more dateable.'" Right. Because women are the problem, not men who have been divorced twice, married a woman with whom they cheated on their second spouse, and think mustaches are a good idea.

2. Sugar Daddy For Me

If you want someone else to pay your bills or buy you a purse in exchange for your company, along with added but unwritten expectations of sexual favors, fine. That's your business.

Just know that, while self-proclaimed as "The website for men who love to spoil and pamper their woman. The website for women who admire men for their accomplishments and what they have been able to achieve in life," Sugar Daddy For Me is basically glorified prostitution, which is illegal in most places in the United States (at least, without clearing a few loopholes and using some clever language).

It can also be dangerous when parties have unequal levels of power within a relationship, as well as being really skeevy if the dude is married (and a lot of them are).

3. Miss Travel

Miss Travel is basically the same kind of offering as Sugar Daddy For Me, but with the added danger of potentially traveling overseas to a place where you may not know the language with a man who expects "something" from you. That sounds safe.

4. Ugly Schmucks

If your self-esteem is low enough for you to actually consider yourself a match for Ugly Schmucks, perhaps online dating isn't for you.

As explained on the site, "Ugly Dating is geared towards people who may feel unattractive or uncomfortable in their own skin and is designed to help them succeed in meeting others who value genuine personality over outer appearance."

Or, maybe you just need to love yourself first. And maybe get a haircut or something.

5. Tinder

Tinder is an online dating app based entirely on whether you'd sleep with the other person. If you've ever used Tinder and complained that whoever you met was a shallow jerk, know that you are part of the problem.

6. Luxy

When self-proclaimed millionaire dating site Luxy debuted in 2014, they issued a press release hailing themselves as "Tinder minus the poor people." To elaborate, the CEO explained, "It works just like Tinder... [with] one big exception: Our app allows users to weed out the poor and unattractive."

So, essentially, it's Tinder with more snobs.

7. Beautiful People

Beautiful People forgets that beauty is subjective, superficial and, after a while, boring. If all you care about is tanning, the gym, plastic surgery and hair extensions, you're basically just dating slightly more attractive Jersey Shore castoffs.

Have fun in the kiddie pool!

8. OkCupid

Back in 2014, OkCupid admitted to conducting "social science experiments" on users.

As reported in The New York Times, "In one test, it obscured profile pictures. In another, the site hid profile text to see how it affected personality ratings. And in a third, it told some hopeful daters that they were a better or worse potential match with someone than the company’s software actually determined."

That's not nice, it's not ethical, and it completely defeats the purpose of seeking online help to find true love.

9. Hot Or Not

Rating strangers on a scale of Hot Or Not isn't a great way to find love, but it is a great way to lower your and their self-esteem, and contribute to a culture of narcissism.

10. eHarmony

I don't have a problem with eHarmony in and of itself, but I have a problem with the old dude in their commercials because he's so against the idea of finding love anywhere else.

Many people have met their soulmates in person. Or in prison. Who are we to judge?

11. Meet An Inmate

Meet An Inmate is actually a great online dating site... but only if you hate your parents.

Jessica Sager is a writer and comic based in NYC.