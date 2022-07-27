The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Thursday, July 28, 2022

Today is the kind of day where our dreams actually get in the way of our reality. Because of transits like the New Moon in Leo, we will feel optimistic. We are ready to take on the world for whatever cause we believe is worthy. We feel ambitious and perhaps even a bit pushy.

The feeling of being right overwhelms us and pushes us to act in selfish ways, even if we think what we're going for is noble and true. New Moon in Leo blinds us with ambition, letting us feel that we are the only ones who make this or that happen.

The New Moon is literally the Moon we cannot see as there are no light sources shining on it to make it visible. When we have the New Moon in Leo, we have a similar concept, but it all exists in the mind. In the dark space of our clear mind, we have a vision.

It forms and grows inside our minds until it becomes an intention, a vibrant form of life itself. Once we feel like our vision is something we can manifest as reality, we start to get a little pompous about it, as if we have come into some universal secret that we alone can work with.

This becomes ambition, and during this time, ambition is not ready to be manifested; hence, we get the frustration that comes with this transit.

Today, July 28, we want everyone to know that we have something in store for the world that nobody else can create. Of course, this will come across as arrogant and ridiculous. While it's nice to promise the world greatness, it's just pushy when we insist everyone buy into our idea.

We don't settle for wishy-washy commitment today; we want everyone to sign up for the goods we sell them. And should we run into adversity along the way, we will end up sulking and pouting like little toddlers.

The three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on Thursday, July 28, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are particularly susceptible to the influence of the New Moon in Leo because you react to fire elementals, as you are of this nature yourself. Today will have you rushing to conclusions and making choices out of desperation.

You cannot help yourself during New Moon in Leo because you know you need change desperately, but you aren't entirely sure of how to make this happen, so you act rashly. To shake things up, you create an absurd amount of negative energy; you did this so that you can feel that you are making a difference.

But your choices are all impulsive — you aren't thinking things through. You're just pummeling your way through everything that gets in your path, and while it may give you a rush for a second or two, you'll end up cursing yourself by the end of the day for acting so childishly. Today turns you into the ultimate 'rebel without a cause.'

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's one thing you totally lack, it's patience, and today will try you like nobody's business where that is concerned. You are ambitious; you've started something up, and now during New Moon in Leo, you want to see it move faster than it is.

If this is a business endeavor, you will be going out of your mind believing that something is wrong or that someone hasn't come through for you.

You are giving this project zero patience, and that's how the New Moon in Leo works on your sign. It tests you and gives you the impression that more is supposed to be happening when nothing is what's going on. You are simply not cut out for being a business person, but that will not stop you.

The New Moon in Leo makes you want things NOW NOW NOW when 'things' are not about to happen according to your will. You will have to wait for this one out, Taurus. Hang in there; success takes time.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have no patience for the New Moon in Leo, as you're all about the Full Moon energy rather than this 'hopeful' vibe that comes with today. You are tired of setting intentions and hoping that everything works out alright. While this transit is basically set up for you to come up with groovy ideas for your future, you just don't have the patience for all of that 'good vibe stuff.'

You're more into instant gratification, and because of that, today will hit you hard. Nothing has turned out as you wanted it to, and you're starting to feel angry about everything. The last thing you need is a day like today where everyone around you says things like, "Trust the universe," or "have faith, it will all be alright."

NO, you don't believe for one second that 'everything will be alright.' You want your cake, and you want it now, and because you're not about to get it today, during New Moon in Leo, you will end up feeling mighty resentful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.