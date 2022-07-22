The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During Mercury Trine Jupiter On Saturday, July 23, 2022

Mercury trine Jupiter gives us the opportunity to put together the things in our lives that work. If something fits, it's right. And if something doesn't fit, then it's during this transit that we acknowledge the truth of it, and we rid ourselves of whatever it may be.

Sometimes this means we begin the process of saying 'no' to bad habits that no longer serve us, and sometimes it's as black-and-white as saying 'no' to a relationship that just isn't for us.

Just because we get into relationships and romances doesn't mean they will work, or that they are even meant to work.

Sometimes we meet people just to receive the lesson that comes with the experience of knowing them, and while that lesson might end up in us bolting for the door, it's still a lesson worth learning, and that is how Mercury trine Jupiter works in our favor.

Jupiter is the planet of freedom. It knows nothing of restriction or boundary; it is freedom itself and its influence on us down here on Earth is profound.

We do not settle for less than freedom. We do not compromise, and we're also hyper-aware of what isn't right for us.

If being in a relationship feels wrong, then we are OUT. Mercury works to ensure we know HOW to get out.

We don't dawdle around wondering how to make our escape during this transit. Instead, we are very comprehensive, we talk things out and we end up with what we want and need: freedom.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Free During Mercury trine Jupiter on July 23, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your need to be free is completely personal and has nothing to do with the person or persons you've been romantically involved with.

This is a time in your life when you don't feel right being tied down; Mercury trine Jupiter only proceeds with the journey you've started, which is the journey of freedom.

Right now, you are better alone. You can think better and perform better. Love has a place in your life, but it isn't right now, and that is just fine with you.

You don't make commitments you can't keep so you're not doing anything wrong to anyone. You are perfectly clear in your communications. When you desire to be free, you choose only freedom.

You are not here to compromise your own judgment. The feel of the day says 'liberation' and that is what you go for.

You cannot be swayed, nor do you give the impression that you can be. Those in your life who wish to claim you will not be able to, and that's a good thing.

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have tried so hard to fit in, or to play the game in the way that everyone else seems to be doing, and yet, it's just not you. You've never been able to fully 'fit in' and trying only brings about pain.

You're at the place right now where you're past feeling the need to be someone you're not, and the only practical conclusion for you is to go it alone.

Freedom calls, Gemini, and this time, it doesn't feel like rebellion; it feels like nature.

Why bother trying to be something that you're not? And how many years have you wasted attempting to be this other person? Too many to count.

Mercury trine Jupiter allows you to get in touch with your real self, your free-natured self — the one you've denied liberation to for way too long.

Set yourself free, Gemini. Make yourself number one. You have no boss to set the rules for you. This is your time. Follow your heart and set it free like a bird.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been inspired by Jupiter transits and today you'll feel a sense of open-mindedness; the kind that only comes when you spend time without people around you.

You have been feeling the burden of too many opinions as of late, and you desperately need that retreat of being alone and by yourself.

It's only when you are unburdened that you can feel the rush of freedom that you so love. This means that you are not interested in being in a relationship at this point in your life.

You have nothing against it, and your feeling is definitely one of, "live and let live." Still, it's not for you and you are adamant about demanding your own space and respecting your own wishes.

During Mercury trine Jupiter, you will feel very strongly about your need to free. Free from relationships, burdensome friendships and chores you do not wish to do. This desire will give you what you want, and it will feel 'right.' Go for what feels right in your life, Cancer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.