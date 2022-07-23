It's hard to escape this day's good vibe, as July 23 is jam-packed with awesome transits that are helpful in love and romance.

We have an interesting transit called Ceres in Leo, which can turn us extremely compassionate, giving individuals who have no problem expressing love in many different ways.

This transit adds to the healing of relationships and allows us that safe space to express ourselves.

We're also looking at the Moon sextile Jupiter, which enables us to work together as a couple. Ideas are big on this day and all the more fun to share.

And because we also have Mercury trine Jupiter, we will want to plan for the future; we get along with our partners, and we want to know what the future holds for us.

Knowing there's something to look forward to is exactly what makes us excited, and with Sun sextile Moon as an added benefit, we tend to agree on everything we decide.

Some zodiac signs will get a second chance at love, even if it's with the person they got their first chance with.

As mentioned, this day comes with powerful healing energy; we're now in Leo season, and that acts as a booster shot of positive feeling.

We don't doubt our partners today. Instead, we encourage them and stand by them, knowing that we two are one.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, July 23, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've come to a place in your life where you know how good you are, but you're no longer the same show-off that you used to be. This pleases your partner, as your nonstop 'look at me' antics tend to get on their nerves.

What's so healing about this is that you don't feel compelled to be the center of attention — not today, at least. You're more into their spotlight than your own. And they know how to please your imagination, that's for sure.

It's nice to step aside and let them shine, as they are good at it. It also takes the pressure off you; who needs to maintain the glory position 24-7?

Kick back and let your partner rule the roost today, Leo. Enjoy yourself as they do all the heavy lifting. You'll learn something special here: they want to show off for you. Let them. It'll give you a world of good.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is the day you never expected, and that is because today, you will back off your partner and let them breathe. You are seriously too much at times, Virgo. Still, you're also smart enough to know that every relationship comprises give and take, and now is the time for you to give your heart.

Leo season can make you into a vicious nag, and that's just not what is needed here today.

Enough with pulling your partner's ego to shreds; it's time for the healing, which means it's time for you to investigate why you are so harsh sometimes. Perhaps this is a good day for you to forgive yourself for being so rough.

You have a heart of gold, and you hide it beneath a fortress of defensive behavior. Let your loved one in. Don't treat them like strangers; remember your love for this person and honor it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The main reason that you are lucky in love today is that you've learned your lessons. As they say, if you do the same thing every day and keep expecting change, then you're just insane. However, you are NOT insane because you've come to understand that you must listen to what your partner is saying rather than bypass their feelings so you can tend to your own.

You have a chance today to be together, in the realest sense. Not just in the same room, but on the same page, so to speak. Take the time to figure out what's making you feel so good about this person and why. It's not just a passing phase; this is love, Scorpio. Don't let it pass you by. It's yours for as long as you cherish it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.