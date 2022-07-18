The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes, Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Today comes with its challenges, most of which will depend on whether or not we keep our mouths shut or tell it like it is. We're entering a tricky transit, Mercury in Leo, which has the power to make us feel very strongly about whatever topic interests us.

And during this time, if we feel very strongly, we may want to tell everyone about it, which is where we may get into trouble. This is the day where it's best to practice 'the conspiracy of silence,' which means know it all and keep it to yourself. Let them guess, as you owe no explanation to anyone.

If we believe in something because of the Leo influence, we may want to shove our opinions down the throats of those who disagree with us. This is particularly common during our current political climate, as saying what's on your mind could cause a riot. That's where we have to become aware of the power behind Mercury in Leo. We need to use discretion, which is not exactly a Leo trait.

Our main problem today is in holding back; we have to be able to read the room. If there are hostile forces around us, must we incite more hostility by saying inflammatory words? No, we have to pull back. Leo's pride may tell us to go for it anyway, as pride has no real interest in self-protection. It just demands righteousness but will toss us into the fire for the sake of itself. Forget your pride. Stay cool and quiet today, if possible.

Starting July 19, 2022 it's Aries, Gemini, and Leo are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes.

And, Tuesday feels exhausting.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury in Leo works as such a confidence-builder in you that you might even start to feel as though you know it all. While you are brilliant, you may not feel the danger inherent in your words.

You fall in love with the sound of your voice, and this isn't so much ego as righteousness; you believe you must be right. You are also a pushy Aries, and that's where the trouble lies — you will dare to go there when you should retreat.

But what Aries ever retreats? Today gives you the impression that you can get away with whatever you're about to do or say without any recriminations. You will be stood up to, Aries, and you need to know that whatever fight you're about to start will not end with a victory parade in your honor. Get this, as this is a major lesson for you. Holding back is a much stronger stance today than moving forward. Think like a true general.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There are very few times in your life when you don't think you're right, and when you think you're right, you tell the world. You are stubborn and pigheaded; you cannot be challenged because, in your opinion, you're the ultimate authority on everything. During Mercury in Leo, your feelings of authority will exceed your ability to withhold what's on your mind, and you will go for the throat of someone you love and care for.

You are about to hurt someone deeply, and as the words pass your lips, you will feel the surge of power that comes with knowing how amazingly quick-witted you are. Your words cannot be taken back, and you will likely lose this friend forever if you don't figure out what discretion is. It's not your way to backtrack or apologize; when you do, it's insincere. If you want to keep your friend, refrain from shoving your opinion down their throat.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

"It's my party, and I'll cry if I want to, cry if I want to..." Those lyrics wrap up your day today, during Mercury in Leo. Whatever it is that's making you either sad or self-pitying, you will have no problem sharing your pain with whoever happens to be next to you.

Rather than investigate what could be the root of your problem today, you indulge in it to the point where you actually 'need' to bring others in to feel sorry for you. This pity party is the ultimate 'misery enjoys company' scenario; however, because you are Leo, you're not just waiting around for sympathy; you want to do a little damage while you have the mob's attention.

That's where things go south for you, as you start to pit your friends against each other. Your inability to hold back will be your downfall today, Leo. You'll feel it come back at you tenfold for all the pain you wish to deliver.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.