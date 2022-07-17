The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For The One They Want In Love During The Moon In Aries, July 18 - 20, 2022

There is something to this 'Aries power' thing, as it always comes through for us when we need it. And today, July 18, 2022, will bring us the transit known as Moon in Aries, and where love is concerned, we get in touch with the inner warrior that we know we have inside us.

We have no problem spotting the one we love and even less of a problem fighting for them. Aries power is love power. By the end of this day, we will be proud of ourselves for the kind of effort we are about to put in for the sake of love.

Today, we go for the one we want and go about it in a fearless, determined way. This power isn't impulsive nor a mistake; we have thought this out, and we've come up with the only conclusion: "that's the one for me!" And, because we are strong soldiers of romance, we move in on our target with finesse and style.

There are many good things to say about Moon in Aries, but one thing is for sure, today, we are working under the protection of positive energy. We're not here to blunder. We're not here to destroy our chances.

Nope, we are here to make this happen, and because we have that martial energy working with us, we succeed. Mission accomplished. It's on. We go for the one we want in love and get what we set out for.

These three zodiac signs go for the one they want in love during the Moon in Aries, July 18 - 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You go for the one you want because you are a powerhouse of self-confidence, and in your mind, what you want, you get. You're usually right about that, and you will also be right about that today. During Moon in Aries, your sign, you will feel that rush of self-confidence again.

It will not only give you the courage to approach this person but also endow you with a glow of attractiveness that will make you appear irresistible.

You're so full of good vibes today that you can't help but charm. And you don't dilly-dally either; there's no hesitation or moment of pause with you, Aries. You know exactly who you want and how to get their attention. Failure is not an option with you, Aries. Here's to your victory.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are all about mind power; you have the complete Law of Attraction under your belt, and you practice it with ease and confidence. Your life has shown you that it happens if you concentrate on a thing, person, place or situation. You can create your world, and you know it. Today, you want a certain person in your life. You want them so badly that it's all you can think of.

How else could such intense energy-concentration work if not to bring you exactly what you want? And you want them.

During Moon in Aries, you will aim that arrow of love right at the person you want, and it will take you practically no time to hit them square in the heart.

You go for what means the most to you, and your amazing, overflowing positive energy helps you to be seen in the best light possible. You will get the person you want; there is no doubt.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are very specific with your focus, and when it comes to love, you are super-discerning. You want what you want, and nothing less will do. Today, July 18, lets you know who you want, as this person has taken over your mind and imagination for quite some time.

Today, however, is also the day that Moon in Aries prompts you into action. You will make the executive decision today to go for that person, and no holds barred.

Your determination is not only fierce, and it accepts nothing less than total victory.

You KNOW you will make that person yours, and nothing will stand in your way. You've worked hard for this moment but are no longer satisfied with keeping it in the 'someday' zone. The time is now. You can wait no longer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.