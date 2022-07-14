The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, July 15, 2022

Today's luck in love horoscope for the three luckiest zodiac signs on Friday, July 15, is brought to you by your own desire to get over yourself.

Sometimes, believe it or not, that's all it takes; to know that you are the one who stands in the way of having a satisfying love life. Whether it's pride-related, or just plain stubbornness, we all need to understand that sometimes in love as in life, we are our own worst enemy.

Today brings a portal to that recognition and it comes in the form of Moon conjunction Saturn. This transit can open your eyes so that you can see exactly where you need to change, and once you see it, there's no going back.

We often think that relationships are just an extension of our own self; we forget that there needs to be compromise, and that, on occasion, we have to forfeit some of our own viewpoints so that we can serve the greater vision of the relationship.

If staying together is the plan, then we need to work within the parameters of two people's viewpoints and opinions.

We are not the center of the universe, and even though that might sound like a good place to be, it can never work out if there's another person involved ... which there is.

So, with Moon conjunction Saturn as our guide today, we'll be seeing the benefits of compromise. We may even end up relinquishing our hard stance as we start to see that compromise is not only NOT the enemy, but the provider of great luck and future compatibility.

In other words, it's time to give in. A little compromise won't hurt.

The horoscopes for the three zodiac signs who are lucky in love on Friday, July 15, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your idea of compromise is letting the person you love choose the movie for the night.

In other words, compromise is not really a thing you like to do, though on occasion, you've 'gone there' and always begrudgingly. Today brings you an idea: compromise to make your life with your partner better. Holy! What a thought, and guess what? Today that thought is going to click.

You were always so resistant to the idea of compromise, as you felt it was going to take away both your power and your identity, but oh how wrong you've been.

During Moon conjunction Saturn, you'll see that you don't lose anything by compromising, Leo, and in your case, with your partner, you stand to gain so much.

Imagine getting along all the time. That's now possible. All it takes is a minor change in your mind and BAM! Your happy love life is once again on the menu.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Finger-pointing has been a bad habit with you for a long time, Capricorn, as you can often scurry away from taking the blame in situations.

That's where your partner comes in; you tend to push all responsibility on to them, faulting for everything that could possibly be wrong with the relationship.

You hadn't even considered that maybe, just maybe, this person isn't always wrong and that it might be nice to side with them ... just this once. Hallelujah, it works.

Today, during Moon conjunction Saturn, you're going to consciously force yourself to compromise with your loved one, and guess what? It's going to be rapturous.

Who knows, you might even start a trend. Selflessness as a hobby? Who knows, Capricorn, this might be the beginning of a whole new love affair.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're a bit tired of being bossed around by your mate, and that doesn't imply that they're this terrible person, but they have gotten into this pushy way of being and that's not exactly what you've signed on for.

Yes, they are going through a few personal issues, but that doesn't give them the license to order you around.

They've got that crazy Moon conjunction Saturn thing burning a fire under them, and it's making them think they are justified in bossing you around.

You need to open your mouth and say something TODAY, Pisces. Look, this is your partner; you want them, they want you, you both are in it for life.

It's up to both of you to put things back into order, and with Saturn as your guide today, that is very possible. Work by communicating. If something must go, then make the change happen. Don't dream it, be it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.