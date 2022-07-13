Between Moon conjunction Pluto and Moon square Mars, let's concede that today will be rough around the edges.

"It's a little hostile in here," you might say, wondering how a once-pleasant scenario could turn into a viper's nest so suddenly and out of the blue. That's what Bastille Day, or as we know it: July 14, 2022, brings us.

Do you know what Bastille Day represents?

This was the day when the people of Paris overthrew the government and seized the Bastille, a fortress that housed many prisoners who were freed on this day. One of those prisoners was the infamous Marquis de Sade, known for his scandalous novels of torture and rebellion.

While none of this is relevant to our lives today, in the US, you can probably bet that this day had a similar round-up of astrological transits.

We wouldn't be surprised if Moon conjunction Pluto and Moon square Mars were hovering overhead on this day in 1789.

Back to the future: today will have the same rebellious, hostile flare, and we'll be a part of it! It's not a complete loss, however. This day may be great for writers of horror and mystery.

The dark influence of Pluto is always good for the imagination, but if you're a scaredy-cat, you might be too terrified even to think today! Boo! (Don't worry, everything is going to be alright. Isn't it always?)

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, July 14, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This wasn't the day you had in mind when you woke up this morning it re-routed itself so weirdly that you're not even sure what happened or how it went this wrong.

Now, you're a strong person, Gemini, and you know how to jump over the hurdles of your life when need is, but today has you jumping so high that you're starting to wonder what the heck is happening.

Everyone around is hostile; everyone in your circle of friends is aggressive, and not a single person you know is giving you any clue as to why they are being so irritable and annoying.

And, should you dare ask anyone, you will, no doubt, be attacked for even asking.

Do yourself a favor and stay out of people's faces. As Sartre said, "Hell is other people." Boy, oh boy, will that ring true today, July 14, 2022.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Comfort is a thing that you see very little of today, Cancer, as it appears that everyone in your life is annoyed at something and taking it out on you. Why you? How the heck did you get in the middle of this? That's the kicker: it doesn't matter.

You're in it, and you're being included whether you like it or not.

You'll notice that the Moon's conjunction with Pluto energy is not letting you just let it slide.

Your usual resilience seems weak today, making you hyper-sensitive, not to mention NOT UP FOR THIS KIND OF TREATMENT.

It's as if family members all got together to gang up on you, and you clearly do not understand why. Somehow, you're the one to blame, and even though you have played no part in the mess that everyone's sharing so freely, you're still the number one target today, and for that, we say, "let it ride." Tomorrow is another day.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Forgive the comparison, but you're like the Marquis de Sade today, and even though you may feel like you're being freed from your prison cell, you're already so lost and deprived due to Moon conjunction Pluto energy that it doesn't even matter.

You don't even recognize yourself today; you feel like all you do is defend your turf, and for what?

What is this insane game being played today, and is it real, or is this some drama fantasy, and you've somehow been cast as the lead?

Oh, the humanity! Libra, today is all drama, all the time, and what fires up that drama is anger and hostility — from other people.

You'll find that today brings you more face-palming than ever before. Your best bet is to walk away, speak to no one, and know that this too will pass. If someone starts with you, say in your most Buddhist fashion, "Is that so?" Walk on by.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.