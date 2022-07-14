The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, July 15, 2022

The universe always works better when you take a break from your daily routine to mix things up a bit.

Today the Aquarius Moon will connect with Uranus in Taurus, the planet of unexpected change bringing in some new opportunities and insights for you as long as you don’t mind deviating from the original plan.

Plans can always be undone and remade into something better.

It can be important to have a way of life that works for you.

Whether it’s a series of events, routines or even structures that help you become and evolve into your best self.

However, not every routine supports this and often those activities that you do on a daily basis can provide more comfort than it does inspiration.

As Uranus moves onto the scene today there is a temptation to go off course a bit.

You may get an inclination to call out of work, to check out the new coffee shop or even purchase a one-way ticket knowing adventure is what you are craving.

The most important thing today is to let things go differently than you had imagined they would.

Allow yourself to drift away from thinking that there is anything you have to do and instead tune into what it feels like you’re meant to do.

Uranus will be bringing in some unexpected and surprising opportunities but Saturn and Venus will be adding their own flair to the energy.

Saturn in Aquarius has been and will continue to balance out the karmic scales during its retrograde which means as it connects with the Aquarius Moon, big emotional breakthroughs and clearings are possible which can bring clarity to the path ahead.

Venus is finishing up its journey through Gemini which means that there may be some unexpected outcomes to decisions involving the heart.

The most important thing is to understand that leaving space for the unimaginable to occur is what lets in the miracles that you’ve been seeking.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, July 15, 2022.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Aquarius Moon will inspire you to look at things in a whole new light which will help you achieve a new level of healing within your life. As you move through the day you may want to step out of any plans that you’ve already made and instead explore things in a new direction.

You’ll be feeling more confident and empowered as you are able to feel into your strengths instead of letting the change bring up insecurities. It’s an incredible day to seize the desires that you’ve been having to spend time with a partner or certain friends which can also allow you to experience something you wouldn’t otherwise be able to. The moon in your sign connects with Uranus in Taurus, Saturn in Aquarius and Venus in Gemini.

Together it really brings up the themes of karma, change and romantic relationships which likely is a theme that you can see has been playing out. Today may not serve as the final event but instead will be an important mile marker towards the Uranus North Node connection in Taurus later in the month. More will always be revealed but for today it’s enough to remain aware and don’t be afraid of letting your plans go off course.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus in your sign has and will continue to bring up changes that may challenge that inner sense of security that you feel. It’s important to remember all that you have learned about what goes into having your sense of self and life feel stable in the midst of whatever else may be going on around you.

One of the lessons that the universe has been sending you is to look within more than you focus outside of yourself. This will allow you to remain steady no matter what you go through and also will help you not hold onto things that you’ve already outgrown out of fear of moving on.

It’s important to remember that joy isn’t something that exists only when everything else is perfect, but something that you’re worthy of feeling no matter what is going on around you. Reflect today on how your current reality is vastly different from the life that you had anticipated living up to this point.

Look for the benefits of why things have turned out the way they did and how different your life would be if they hadn’t. If there has been anything that’s been unresolved try to bring some peace to it and see that even in the midst of chaos the universe is always working in your favor. Every day is an opportunity to live better.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus is currently wrapping up her stint in your sign and will be felt more intensely as the week progresses.

Venus in Gemini carries with it interesting energy as it’s one that at times can contradict Venus’s committed nature. Gemini looks at the possibilities that exist when it comes to matters of the heart.

As much as you may have had to deal with things not working out as you had planned when it comes to working or even living arrangements when it comes to love it’s not always as easy to deal with.

The energy today of the Aquarius Moon and Venus in Gemini is allowing you to detach from some of those feelings that had you judging your path and choices. When it comes to love it never ultimately ends up how you think that it will but with an open heart, you will find that it will always lead to a much more rewarding position.

During the energy of today it’s wise to reflect on past and current choices and how they have affected your life and even how they could in the months and years to come. The less you judge what’s happened in the past the more you will be able to embrace the choices that this moment is asking you to make.

The Aquarius Moon will inspire you to do what feels right for you, which means that you just may finally be free to follow your heart.

