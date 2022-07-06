The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love The Hardest During The Moon Trine Venus On Thursday, July 7, 2022

Today, we are fortunate enough to live under the presence of Moon trine Venus, which may very well have the power to bring us love and make us into loving individuals.

Do not be surprised if today you feel exceptionally compassionate towards others. We fall back onto our best side today — our moods are more than good. They are downright divine. We are in love today.

We want to understand the people in our lives and beyond. We want to reach out and wrap the entire world in one big body hug, and in our way, we will.

And if we find one person that captures our attention, we may fall in love so hard that our heads will spin. There is no holding back today. With Moon trine Venus, we are the better angels.

And when angels fall in love, they go big.

What feels right today is doing the right thing by the people we love. And if we are in love with someone, prepare to become a gift-giver and a money-spender.

While none of our loving exchanges depend on money spending, treating money like water will certainly feel good.

We want our love to flow just as easily, and it will. And while Moon trine Venus works extra hard on some signs of the Zodiac, all of us will feel the love, which means that whomever you choose to love will love you back.

We know it may not last, but today is not for far-reaching plans; it is for falling in love and enjoying every second of it.

The three zodiac signs who fall in love hardest during the Moon trine Venus on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because of your recent triumph, you are now able to feel more comfortable in your own skin. You believe in yourself, and it's starting to feel more and more like the truth with each passing day. Your free-spirited nature has now allowed for a space where love can move easily into your life and it does.

There is someone in your life that you didn't see with an open mind until now. During Moon trine Venus, you will not only see them, but you'll come to understand that this person is absolutely perfect for you, and you will go after them.

It is not sure as of yet whether they respond to your advances, but there's a good chance you'll be able to whittle them down and break through their defenses. This is someone you just KNOW is the one for you, and you're finally ready to let love in.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will be living out the expression, "Give it up, get it all" today. You have worked so hard to feel nothing; love has only given you grief, and you figure, 'why bother?' Working with this as your mantra, you finally come to a place in your life where you feel free of the clutches of love, free to move on as a happy, solitary individual ... and as soon as this rings authentic to the universe, BAM! In comes love.

What a sense of irony this universe has, eh? Today, during the Moon trine Venus, you will fall head over heels in love and won't even be kicking yourself for doing it. There's something about the person you are focused on that rings true to you; this is not someone who will play with your heart. In fact, they don't have to do much to show you that they are indeed the right person for you to fall in love with. You fall hard and laugh all the way.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Falling in love means falling in infatuation for you, Virgo. You're not looking at the big picture today; you just want what's in your direct vision, and that's good enough for you. You're not falling in love according to the rules — you are giddy with the feeling you have for this magical person in front of you who has stolen your heart while bringing you back to the place where you feel young and alive again.

You don't care about the past, and the future is non-existent. What holds sway for you in the now moment, and at that moment, there is this person who magnetizes you and makes you feel utterly seduced. Go with it, Virgo. Blaze it out, make it fun, make it passionate. Just ... do it. That's all you need to know.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.